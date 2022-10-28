Read full article on original website
‘Google Maps for Business’ Aims to Minimize Supply Chain Risk
In the age of global commerce, gauging supply chain risk is the business world’s version of playing “six degrees of Kevin Bacon.”. If it’s a truism that all people in Hollywood are only a few film credits away from the Footloose star, it’s not a stretch to say that all companies — buyers and suppliers — are linked as well, in one way or another, no matter where they are or what they do.
Tech Platforms Help Lawyers Catch Up With Flexible Work Trend
Whether it’s working with major law firms or big companies, most LegalTech startups have prioritized the business-to-business (B2B) aspect of the sector, leading to significant innovation in that space in the last five to 10 years. This one-sided focus, according to Pierre Proner, co-founder and CEO at U.K. LegalTech...
Twitter Looks to Hike Subscription Costs
Twitter wants to raise the subscription price for its Twitter Blue plan to $19.99 — from $4.99 — part of a wave of plans for the social media platform by new owner Elon Musk. According to published reports Sunday (Oct. 30), the company is also considering a plan...
IT Services Firm NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT services and talent management company NAM Info has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) space with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting solutions company...
Quark.ai Adds Workflow Automator to Field Support Platform
Field support engineers at industrial enterprises can now enlist the help of deep learning, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision while troubleshooting issues in real time. With the new Quark.ai Workflow Automator from autonomous support platform Quark.ai, field support engineers can get step-by-step instructions to help them resolve issues,...
PYMNTS
EU Retailers Leverage AdTech Innovations, Data to Deliver Tailored Customer Experiences
Thanks to a combination of real-world and online advertising assets that reach an audience of millions, retailers like Dutch multinational retail group Ahold Delhaize, which is popularly known for operating supermarket chains Albert Heijn and Delhaize in the Netherlands, are increasingly diversifying their revenue streams with investments in retail media platforms.
Cross-Platform Pollination and Faster Payouts in Focus When Uber Reports Earnings
Beyond the rebound in revenues, beyond the bounce back in Uber’s core ride-hailing business, we’ll get a sense of just extensible the platform model really is when the company reports earnings before the market opens on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Last quarter showed a 33% surge in gross bookings,...
Intellinetics Debuts AP Automation Platform
Digital content management platform Intellinetics has collaborated with building industry software provider Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to create a solution that fully automates the accounts payable (AP) process. Intellinetics’ IntelliCloud Payables Automation System (IPAS) is an AP automation module that is integrated with Constellation’s Newstar Enterprise, an enterprise resource planning (ERP)...
Spike in Social Media, Messaging and App Use Is Pathway to eCommerce
When it comes to increasing digital engagement, traditional eCommerce can take cues from social media and messaging. As new PYMNTS data found, a spike in social and message app use in 2022 is reflective of a consequential shift in how people are using digital tools in their everyday lives. For...
Reports: COVID Curtails iPhone Production in China
Foxconn, Apple’s chief iPhone assembler, is moving operations to other parts of China to deal with a growing COVID outbreak, a move that could drastically cut back on production. According to multiple media reports Monday (Oct. 31), the company is bussing workers from its plant in Zhengzhou. “With the...
Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today With 23% of Consumers Owning Crypto
Fourteen years ago today, a still unidentified person or group using the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto” sent out an email about a nine-page white paper outlining principles for a blockchain-based digital currency that became bitcoin. Sent to a cryptography enthusiast group’s mailing list called Cyperpunk on Oct. 31, 2008,...
Singapore Tests Programmable Money as CBDC Alternative
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and DBS Bank are running a trial of tokenized Singapore dollars that can be programmed for specific uses and allow merchants to be paid immediately. The experiment with “purpose bound money” (PBM) or programmable money is being carried out under the auspices of the MAS’...
CPG Giants Use Digital Commerce to Pump New Life Into Old Brands
Consumers are increasingly looking to get as many of their needs as possible met online, and brands that fail to adapt risk falling behind. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) giant Colgate-Palmolive, for one, has been looking to boost its digital performance across brands. The company has especially seen digital strength in its...
D2C Chocolate Brand Awake Builds eCommerce Sales From in-Store Placements
While many emerging brands start out direct-to-consumer (D2C), given the lower barrier of entry to the channel, and then use their eCommerce popularity to sell their product to retailers, caffeinated chocolate brand Awake went the other way, using its retail placement to build a following for its D2C business. “Our...
JPMorgan Platform Taps Into Demand for Paperless Rent Payments
J.P. Morgan Chase is rolling out a digital payment platform for landlords and tenants, tapping into a growing demand for paperless rent payments. The bank is testing Story — a platform it designed for property managers and owners that automates online rent invoicing and receipts — with the hopes of turning it into an all-in-one property management tool, CNBC reported Monday (Oct. 31).
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
Chainalysis Sees Growing Push for Crypto Regulation Amid Record Hacks
Crypto, which was born during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is about to see how it handles the next one. That is something Michael Gronager, CEO of blockchain data firm Chainalysis, finds very interesting, he told PYMNTS recently. “The idea was, basically, to build this very transparent value transfer network —...
Growth of Connected Car Fleet Drives New B2B and B2C Revenue Streams
As the number of connected vehicles on the road continues to grow, developers are producing tools that serve a variety of use cases for consumers, commercial drivers and fleet managers alike. These innovations are driving a global automotive software market that one recent study said is expected to have a...
Restaurants Outpace Aggregators 2-to-1 in Online Ordering
In the battle for digital orders, restaurants are way ahead of third-party aggregators. Research from this month’s edition of PYMNTS’ Restaurant Digital Divide report, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Apps And Websites In The Spotlight,” which draws from a census-balanced survey of nearly 2,000 U.S. consumers, finds that 16% of consumers primarily order food via restaurants’ direct ordering channels such as their website or their app. Meanwhile, only half that share (8%) stated that they mainly order food via third-party aggregator.
Big Tech Q3 Revenue Takes Hit Amid Rising Data Center Energy Cost in Europe
In the week that Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Big Tech firms announced their third quarter (Q3) earnings, the general picture reflected a worldwide slowdown in spending as most of the firms posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. And with swift retribution, traders responded by slashing nearly a trillion...
