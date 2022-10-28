Read full article on original website
Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet
I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up. And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
MMQB Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s Impact, First-Place Falcons
Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 8, plus more from our staff.
Fantasy Fallout: Welcome Back, D.J. Moore and Alvin Kamara
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will go down in the books as “the wake-up call.” Several players who have been notable fantasy studs in the past, but have been missing in action this season, finally decided to make their presence felt. For fantasy managers dealing with the frustration of missed opportunities through the first two months of the season, Week 8 provided some relief. That said, it might have created more frustration for those who benched their disappointing players and couldn’t reap the benefits of their big weeks.
