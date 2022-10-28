Read full article on original website
Jessica Bravo
3d ago
Shouldn’t the Robinson family be liable for this incident? It did happen in their property.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
KWTX
Doggy daycares in Waco increasing health, cleanliness procedures in the wake of distemper cases at city shelter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doggy daycares are stepping up health and cleanliness procedures after cases of distemper shut down the Waco Animal Shelter and Humane Society of Central Texas last week. This virus caused the Humane Society to isolate its dogs and shut its doors for two weeks. KWTX learned...
KWTX
Investigators offering $50K for information regarding death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Private Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood. Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance. “I don’t know if people are...
KWTX
Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doggy daycares are stepping up their procedures to avoid the alarming virus, distemper. This virus caused the Humane Society of Central Texas to isolate their dogs and close for two weeks. Most of the doggy daycares require that animals are vaccinated before they enter facilities. Although...
KWTX
New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KWTX
Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
KWTX
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Killeen ‘was going through an episode,’ witness says
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A witness who spoke with KWTX on Monday said he never felt threatened by the still-unnamed suspect that led police on a chase that eventually ended in a shooting involving police officers. Both the witness and Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said the suspect did...
KWTX
‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
KWTX
Waco police searching for hit and run suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police say a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car, possibly a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle on W. Waco Drive who did not stop and render aid. Officials say they were called out to North 18th and Waco Drive after the...
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
KWTX
Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween. “They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said. Officer Martina Malone with the...
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
Texas woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
A Texas woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.
McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard
MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered
AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
