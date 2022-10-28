ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 12

Jessica Bravo
3d ago

Shouldn’t the Robinson family be liable for this incident? It did happen in their property.

Reply(4)
6
 

KWTX

Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doggy daycares are stepping up their procedures to avoid the alarming virus, distemper. This virus caused the Humane Society of Central Texas to isolate their dogs and close for two weeks. Most of the doggy daycares require that animals are vaccinated before they enter facilities. Although...
WACO, TX
KWTX

New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Waco police searching for hit and run suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police say a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car, possibly a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle on W. Waco Drive who did not stop and render aid. Officials say they were called out to North 18th and Waco Drive after the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents

Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard

MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
KVUE

Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX

