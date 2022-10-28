ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Housing availability up in Kootenai County

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane County receives $2 million in childcare funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday directing more than $2 million to the county's childcare industry. The money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be given to the Spokane Workforce Council (SWC) to "develop and implement a comprehensive program to support middle-income families struggling with childcare costs and the childcare industry experiencing challenges hiring and retaining workers."
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Natural gas users in Washington will see higher rates starting on Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approved rate increases for all four of the state's investor-owned, natural gas utilities Purchased Gas Cost Adjustments (PGAs) on Monday. This means Washingtonians will see higher rates on their natural gas bills. WUTC said the rate increase was approved...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SCSO looking for two potential theft suspects

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for two possible theft suspects. According to SCSO, a call came in regarding a possible theft at North Bowdish Road in Spokane Valley. Preliminary information from SCSO says that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the victim noticed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

