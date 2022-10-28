Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Resource tent for I-90 homeless encampment receives temporary permit from Spokane Fire Department
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 has learned that the resource tent set up by Jewel's Helping Hands for the I-90 homeless camp can now operate legally. On Oct. 27, the Spokane Fire Department granted the tent a special event/evaluation permit, meaning that the tent can operate legally until June 2023.
New approach, homeless provider begin as access tent is permitted through next June
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach and new provider are tackling the goal to clear Camp Hope by November, as the access tent on site is permitted until next June. Starting on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will run both the Trent resource center and Cannon shelter. With winter rapidly approaching, the city is scrambling to move people inside and try...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council bucks redistricting commission, selects neighborhood map for council districts
The Spokane City Council decided this week to reject the recommendation of an appointed panel and adopt a council district map that some have complained favors a sitting council member. The three-person redistricting committee was assigned to adjust boundaries to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, while following rules...
Spokane Pumpkin House wows residents with large display of creative jack-o'-lanterns
SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane home is turning heads this Halloween with a massive pumpkin display, each of them carved by hand thanks to dozens of volunteers. "Every year they say the same thing," Homeowner Jorge Alvarez said. "'Why do you keep doing it?' It's a lot of pumpkins, but it's a great way to bring the community together."
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Spokane's Cliff Cannon neighborhood meets to discuss vote for historical status, 65 votes needed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Cliff Cannon neighborhood met Thursday night to discuss a vote for historical status. If the neighborhood decides to pursue historical status, new buildings would be restricted, including any additional affordable housing. The streets bordering the district are Walnut Street, 6th street up to 13th street...
Spokane County receives $2 million in childcare funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday directing more than $2 million to the county's childcare industry. The money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be given to the Spokane Workforce Council (SWC) to "develop and implement a comprehensive program to support middle-income families struggling with childcare costs and the childcare industry experiencing challenges hiring and retaining workers."
Natural gas users in Washington will see higher rates starting on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approved rate increases for all four of the state's investor-owned, natural gas utilities Purchased Gas Cost Adjustments (PGAs) on Monday. This means Washingtonians will see higher rates on their natural gas bills. WUTC said the rate increase was approved...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
‘A lot of effort’: Staffing, vaccine requirements cause changes for 911 dispatchers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big changes are on the way when you call for help. The Spokane Police Department will soon take on more responsibility and more 911 calls. The change starts on Monday, but preparation is happening now. The goal is to make the community safer, even when staffing is still an issue. Starting Oct. 31, unvaccinated Spokane firefighters will...
Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's boathouse arrives at its final destination after 8-hour journey
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's new boathouse is in place at the Third Street docks next to Tubbs Hill, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Now, all it needs is a boat, which is expected by year's end. "It's a practical...
SCSO looking for two potential theft suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for two possible theft suspects. According to SCSO, a call came in regarding a possible theft at North Bowdish Road in Spokane Valley. Preliminary information from SCSO says that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the victim noticed...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0