LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon promises to phase out the state income tax over time and she claims she can do it without cutting education and law enforcement. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not ruled out reducing the state income tax rate, but she most certainly does not endorse what her […]
