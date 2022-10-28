Dogecoin Rises Further On Musk Effect, Bitcoin, Ethereum Dip: Analyst Says Apex Coin Rally 'Out Of Steam' But Could Return If This Happens

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. Ethereum had a very strong rally in the past seven days, increasing by 19.4%. This makes it the best performer on our list this week. Such volatility has not been seen since September and signals a possible reversal in the downtrend. If ETH manages to make a higher high in the coming weeks, then that would confirm the reversal.

3 DAYS AGO