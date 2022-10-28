Dogecoin Rises Further On Musk Effect, Bitcoin, Ethereum Dip: Analyst Says Apex Coin Rally 'Out Of Steam' But Could Return If This Happens

Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 31 daily chart alert - Bulls holding technical advantage
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. A fledgling price uptrend is in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices will be sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Boom Points to ‘Crazy Bullish’ Dogecoin Chart
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000, is now pointing to a ‘crazy bullish’ Dogecoin ($DOGE) chart. In a tweet shared with their over 200,000 followers on the microblogging platform, pseudonymous...
Jack Dorsey Keeps Indirect Stake In Elon Musk-Owned Twitter, Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Looks To Cash Out
After the takeover of Twitter by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the platform's founder Jack Dorsey has retained his indirect stake in the company, while FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly considering a sale of his shareholdings. What Happened: Filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on...
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
u.today
Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over
In a recent tweet, trader Peter Brandt suggests that meme coin Dogecoin has already entered another bull market cycle. The popular Bitcoin parody had been stuck in a bear channel for well over a year until a recent rally. Dogecoin saw enormous gains in early 2021, with its market capitalization...
u.today
Here's What Trader Who Predicted Recent Bitcoin Breakout Has to Say Now
Veteran trader Scott Redler has commented on Bitcoin's recent advance in a recent tweet. "So far, so good," he wrote in response to a chart that shows the largest cryptocurrency seemingly breaking out of a descending triangle. According to Jake Wujastyk, VP at TrendSpider LLC, Bitcoin appears to be on...
kitco.com
Bitcoin holds near $20,400 as analysts highlight its recent stability
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Stocks showed a similar pattern of weakness to start the week, but still managed to close the month...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-28: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. Ethereum had a very strong rally in the past seven days, increasing by 19.4%. This makes it the best performer on our list this week. Such volatility has not been seen since September and signals a possible reversal in the downtrend. If ETH manages to make a higher high in the coming weeks, then that would confirm the reversal.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Declines Slightly As Short-Term Holders Take Profits
After surging to as high as $20.9k, Bitcoin has today observed a slight decline back into the low $20k levels as a result of profit taking from short-term holders. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Elevated Over The Past Two Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
kitco.com
Gold-backed digital currency is 'almost a certainty,' can transform monetary policy - Deven Soni
(Kitco News) - As the U.S. dollar rises in value against other currencies, limiting countries' ability to set independent monetary policy, gold-backed digital currencies are likely to be adopted, said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Gold Technologies. "The run-up in the dollar… has hampered other countries' ability to set their...
Alibaba, Nio Rise Over 3%: Hong Kong Stocks Open Firmer On Hopes Of Early Christmas Gift From Fed
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Tuesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining over 3%, as optimism grew over the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its aggressive stance. Investors and traders have already factored in a 75 basis points hike in the upcoming monetary policy due on Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price hits $1.6K as markets expect the Fed to ease the pressure
A $250 surprise rally took place between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, pushing the price of Ether (ETH) from $1,345 to $1,595. The movement caused $570 million in liquidations in Ether’s bearish bets at derivatives exchanges, which was the largest event in more than 12 months. Ether’s price also rallied above the $1,600 level, which was the highest price seen since Sept. 15.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum Revolutionizing Fintech, Predicts Rallies As ETH Supply Gets Squeezed
Bloomberg’s lead commodity strategist Mike McGlone is predicting rallies for Ethereum (ETH) as he says the leading smart contract platform is poised to change the landscape of financial technology. In a new segment with BNN Bloomberg, McGlone says Ethereum is able to support its value with the reality that...
