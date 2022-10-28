Read full article on original website
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
UK Car Retailer Cazoo Ditches EU Market to Ease Path to Profitability
Following last month’s announcement that it is pulling out of the mainland European market to focus its attentions on the United Kingdom, British online auto marketplace Cazoo announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that the withdrawal is expected to be complete by the end of the year. In a third-quarter earnings...
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
The Stablecoin Versus Real-Time Payments Debate
Cryptocurrency supporters have long argued that one of the lowest-hanging fruits in the payments industry is cross-border payments, and that’s doubly true for stablecoins, which marry the speed and low cost of bitcoin transfers to a digital asset that does not share bitcoin’s price volatility. But before you...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
UK Financial Services Minister Proposes Cryptoasset Regulation
A new wave of cryptocurrency regulation may be coming for British investors, as U.K. Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith on Thursday (Oct. 27) put forth an amendment to a financial services bill that would increase regulations for cryptoassets. Before the proposed amendment, the Financial Services and Markets Bill gave the...
Raisin UK Migrates to ClearBank Embedded Banking Platform
Investment and savings platform Raisin has migrated its United Kingdom platform to banking infrastructure provider ClearBank. In this new collaboration, ClearBank will underpin the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-protected account used by Raisin UK customers and will provide access to payment rails through its embedded banking platform, ClearBank said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Tech Platforms Help Lawyers Catch Up With Flexible Work Trend
Whether it’s working with major law firms or big companies, most LegalTech startups have prioritized the business-to-business (B2B) aspect of the sector, leading to significant innovation in that space in the last five to 10 years. This one-sided focus, according to Pierre Proner, co-founder and CEO at U.K. LegalTech...
Intellinetics Debuts AP Automation Platform
Digital content management platform Intellinetics has collaborated with building industry software provider Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to create a solution that fully automates the accounts payable (AP) process. Intellinetics’ IntelliCloud Payables Automation System (IPAS) is an AP automation module that is integrated with Constellation’s Newstar Enterprise, an enterprise resource planning (ERP)...
‘Google Maps for Business’ Aims to Minimize Supply Chain Risk
In the age of global commerce, gauging supply chain risk is the business world’s version of playing “six degrees of Kevin Bacon.”. If it’s a truism that all people in Hollywood are only a few film credits away from the Footloose star, it’s not a stretch to say that all companies — buyers and suppliers — are linked as well, in one way or another, no matter where they are or what they do.
EU Retailers Leverage AdTech Innovations, Data to Deliver Tailored Customer Experiences
Thanks to a combination of real-world and online advertising assets that reach an audience of millions, retailers like Dutch multinational retail group Ahold Delhaize, which is popularly known for operating supermarket chains Albert Heijn and Delhaize in the Netherlands, are increasingly diversifying their revenue streams with investments in retail media platforms.
Study Shows Tech-Averse Consumers Most Interested in Crypto Payments
It might sound counterintuitive, but the least tech-friendly consumers are the ones most likely to use cryptocurrency for payments. Released in October, PYMNTS’ report, “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” divided consumers into three groups: Basic-Tech; Mainstream; and Tech-Driven. The report, a collaboration with BitPay,...
Chainalysis Sees Growing Push for Crypto Regulation Amid Record Hacks
Crypto, which was born during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is about to see how it handles the next one. That is something Michael Gronager, CEO of blockchain data firm Chainalysis, finds very interesting, he told PYMNTS recently. “The idea was, basically, to build this very transparent value transfer network —...
Swift Delays ISO 20022 Implementation Until March
Swift, which operates the global financial messaging service by the same name, on Thursday (Oct. 27) announced its decision to delay the migration to a new messaging standard known as ISO 20022. The update to the Swift system for cross-border payments and reporting (CBPR+) is already used by many organizations...
Singapore Tests Programmable Money as CBDC Alternative
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and DBS Bank are running a trial of tokenized Singapore dollars that can be programmed for specific uses and allow merchants to be paid immediately. The experiment with “purpose bound money” (PBM) or programmable money is being carried out under the auspices of the MAS’...
FTC Takes Action Against EdTech Provider Chegg After Data Breaches
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action against educational technology provider Chegg, saying the firm experienced four data security breaches since 2017 but allegedly failed to improve its security practices. The security breaches exposed Social Security numbers, email addresses, passwords and other sensitive information about millions of Chegg customers...
Big Tech Q3 Revenue Takes Hit Amid Rising Data Center Energy Cost in Europe
In the week that Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Big Tech firms announced their third quarter (Q3) earnings, the general picture reflected a worldwide slowdown in spending as most of the firms posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. And with swift retribution, traders responded by slashing nearly a trillion...
China Central Bank Governor Says Digital Yuan Has ‘Managed Anonymity’
People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang has reportedly said that the country’s centralized digital yuan (e-CNY) should protect privacy but should not be as anonymous as cash. During a virtual speech delivered Monday (Oct. 31) at the Hong Kong FinTech Week conference, Yi said there should be...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
