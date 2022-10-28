ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

Lincoln County Schools curbing teacher retention rates

By Colleen Finney
FOX 56
 4 days ago

STANFORD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The teacher shortage is still causing problems in schools across the country and right here in central Kentucky . This possess the question, what can be done to keep teachers on the payroll for longer?

Lincoln County Schools is just one of the districts implementing the Rank Change Program. The program is a lot like getting a master’s degree. Once you finish the course, you’ll move up in rank.

Kentucky has ranks one through four for teachers. The catch? The teachers who enroll in the program have to stay in the district for a minimum of five years. This is the district’s way of trying to improve retention rates.

Kentucky education coverage:

For Carl-Lewis Cummins, the health and physical education. teacher at Stanford Elementary, it was a no-brainer to complete the program since Lincoln County is where he grew up and wants to stay.

“This seems to be a better program for me as an educator. It’s going to give me the opportunity to pick out some weaknesses or an area of focus that I want to improve on, and I get to use things I’m doing in my class to submit online. It’s going to help me improve as an educator,” Cummins said.

Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, Michael Rowe said he hopes more teachers will follow in Cummins’ footsteps as 58 teachers out of about 315 have enrolled and will start the course in a few weeks.

“We’re excited! That’s going to bring more people applying, we hope, to this district and it’s going to allow teachers to get pay raises because they are actually going to increase their rank and they’re making a commitment to stay here for five years,” Rowe said.

The program takes one to four years to complete and is fully online.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Jeanie Cooper, director of human resources for Lincoln County Schools, heard about the program while at a conference.

She said the program won’t just impact the teachers, “Everything that they do is used in their classrooms. So, not only does it impact our teachers, but it impacts our district and ultimately it impacts our kids because everything they are doing is being used with kids, with our students.”

Once the program is completed, the teachers will receive a $4,000 to $5,000 pay increase depending on what rank they move up to.

If you want to know more about the Rank Change Program, head to KEDC or BloomBoard’s website.

FOX 56

