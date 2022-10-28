ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

fernleyreporter.com

Fernley lithium extraction company to receive $50 million grant

Lilac Solutions, a lithium extraction technology company in Fernley, announced on October 19, that they were selected to negotiate a $50 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains and Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy to advance domestic lithium production.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction

Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
SPARKS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views

273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Brand New Construction Home in Incline Village with A Park Like Level Yard Hits The Market for $11.5 Million

135 Selby Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 135 Selby Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is newly constructed residence with contemporary functional design embraces a tranquil setting in the coveted Mill Creek neighborhood. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 135 Selby Drive, please contact Jeffrey Corman (Phone: 775-339-1144) at eXp Realty Luxury Collection for full support and perfect service.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Reporter Election Guide: Lyon County School Boarositions

For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup

4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
CARSON CITY, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship

631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District...
FERNLEY, NV
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

Nominations due Nov. 18 for Aldax Award

Carson Valley farmer Andy Aldax served on the Carson Water Subconservancy District board from 1959 to 2013 and was the first person to be recognized in 2007 for exemplary service in conservation and protection of the Carson River watershed. Aldax was a life-long resident, farmer, and dairyman in Carson Valley...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Lake Tahoe bears seeking food for winter

Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread

It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Trick or treating today in Carson City

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
mymotherlode.com

November Begins With A Winter Storm Warning In The Sierra Nevada

A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska today and move into the Pacific Northwest tonight. Snow is expected to increase during the day in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, with the potential for heavy snow on Tuesday night. The first and heaviest band of snowfall will occur from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with convective snow showers possible on Wednesday, which may bring some quick accumulations of one to two inches.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

