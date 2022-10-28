Offense gets so much of the attention, but for most of the season defense has been the name of the game for the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team. The defense has been more than stout for the Red Raiders, it has been near dominant. The CHS defense has allowed an average of only 15 points per game through the regular season – with the most points allowed being 28 to 5A powerhouse Page High School.

