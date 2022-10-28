Read full article on original website
CMS hoops splits at Community Friday night
A busy opening week for Coffee Middle School basketball closed with a split at Community Middle school Friday night. The CMS Lady Raiders got double-digit effort from 3 different players in the win – a 13-point effort from Lilly Matherne, 12 from Kaysen Morgan and 11 from Jaydee Nogoduula.
TICKET INFO FOR CHS FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAME
For the first time since 2007, the Coffee County Red Raider football team will be hosting a TSSAA State Football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 4 when Stewarts Creek comes to Manchester. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Ticket pricing and information is set by TSSAA and was released this...
Raider defense generates $1,800 for Weaver Foundation
Offense gets so much of the attention, but for most of the season defense has been the name of the game for the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team. The defense has been more than stout for the Red Raiders, it has been near dominant. The CHS defense has allowed an average of only 15 points per game through the regular season – with the most points allowed being 28 to 5A powerhouse Page High School.
Darlene Estes
Funeral services for Darlene Estes, age 64, of Shelbyville, will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday November 2, 2022 in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Darrell Williams and David Wall officiating. Darlene passed from this life Friday October 28, 2022 in Nashville following a brief illness. Visitation with the...
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County
Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
Annie Ruth Bateman Smith
Annie Ruth Bateman Smith, age 93, passed from this life on Friday, October 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lois Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.
Estill Springs Police traffic stop turns to pursuit; shots fired
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at approximately 12:40 am, Estill Springs Police Department Officer Clint Grant conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Spring Creek Road. Officer Grant arrested the driver, Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., for a Lincoln County arrest warrant. Officer Grant smelled the odor of marijuana...
Unemployment drops in Coffee County
Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. The unemployment rate in Coffee County in...
Smith takes on leadership role of Imagination Library of Coffee County
The Imagination Library of Coffee County has elected Bertha Smith to serve as the new chairperson of the organization. The board unanimously approved Smith on Oct. 11, 2022. Smith is excited to take on the leadership role. She enjoys the community outreach efforts and partnerships “as well as being a part of an amazing board of directors’ team,” said Smith.
