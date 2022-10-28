Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac
3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
ohmymag.co.uk
Make scrambled eggs even more delicious by adding these simple ingredients
Scrambled eggs is one of the most popular breakfast dish; not only is it super healthy but it is also amazingly convenient and versatile: you can eat it on the go or serve it up as part of a classy brunch. But if you want to upgrade your scrambled eggs...
How to make the best grilled cheese, the melty sandwich that embodies 'simple perfection'
"Melted cheese and bread. Simple perfection.” Here are some ways you can take the classic dish to another level.
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
The Latest Thing People Are Obsessing Over on TikTok? A Spaghetti Recipe
Over its history as one of the most popular social media platforms in America, TikTok has been associated with everything from devious licks to whatever dance is trending on a particular week. One of the loveliest ways that TikTok users have shared with one another, though, is by showing off their skills in the kitchen. TikTok recipes aren't always super easy to follow, but they can occasionally lead to stellar results.
Why You Should Make Ribs In Your Air Fryer
Surely you have heard of the illustrious air fryer and its multipurpose applications. You must have also heard that you can put anything from fries to cake into the air fryer, and this being the case, the idea of using the air-driven device on ribs does not sound far-fetched at all.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives
Honestly starting to wonder if I ever knew anything.
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
AOL Corp
Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30
While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Poke Cake
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE MUFFINS
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Muffins made with spiced cake mix, filled with apples & cream cheese then topped with caramel! Decadent, bakery-style muffins made easy!. Caramel apple muffins are a treat you’ll no doubt indulge upon. One muffin is simply not enough but that’s okay because this apple muffin recipe makes about 18 of them so there’s plenty to share and enjoy.
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
Ideas to Level Up Your Boxed Cake Mix
Think outside the box with these tips to elevate your boxed cake mix into memorable desserts.
We Finally Saw the Face of TikTok's Fryboy, and He's a Stud
It's wild how some content creators have garnered such a huge following without ever even showing their face. For example, Dream, a YouTube creator known primarily for his Minecraft videos, recently revealed his face to his fans after years of being incognito. Article continues below advertisement. And now, we finally...
12tomatoes.com
Deruny (Ukrainian Potato Pancakes)
Simple, tasty savory potato pancakes famous in Baltic breakfasts!. Deruny are delicious savory pancakes from Ukraine and are a staple of Baltic breakfasts. They are quick to prepare, then are fried up and served with a dollop of sour cream and some fresh scallions. Deruny are great options for simple savory breakfasts when you are looking to take a break from cereal or bacon and eggs, but they also work wonderfully with other items in a big breakfast-style plate!
EverydayHealth.com
TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier
Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Distractify
