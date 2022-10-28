Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
13abc.com
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
13abc.com
Fundraiser for Toledo doctors going to help Ukrainian citizens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of Toledo doctors who will be heading to Ukraine on November 5 held a fundraiser at Tekela Mexican restaurant to support their trip Sunday. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing medicine and supplies for the Ukrainians. “It’s very difficult...
Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. An investigation has been opened. This is a...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
13abc.com
Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers. “We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Café to open Nov. 4 in downtown Toledo library 'So All May Eat'
TOLEDO, Ohio — SAME Café is officially opening next week inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo and will provide individuals opportunities to donate, volunteer and dine in. The café is a non-profit started about 16 years ago in Denver, Colorado. Now, their second location is opening up...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
sent-trib.com
Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator
LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
nbc24.com
Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
13abc.com
Law enforcement shares trick-or-treating safety tips for kids, parents, and drivers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halloween is meant to be fun, but there are some things kids, parents, and drivers should be aware of before heading out Monday night. Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said one of the biggest safety concerns during trick-or-treating is kids getting over-excited and crossing the street without looking.
13abc.com
Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items. KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
Multiple properties at Canyon Cove apartments struggling with rodents, resident says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks ago, WTOL 11 reported on carbon monoxide leaks at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo. Now, a resident said she's been in multiple Canyon Cove properties overrun with mice. For almost a year now, resident Tatiana White has been dealing with uninvited...
13abc.com
Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season. Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.
Comments / 7