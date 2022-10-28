ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fundraiser for Toledo doctors going to help Ukrainian citizens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of Toledo doctors who will be heading to Ukraine on November 5 held a fundraiser at Tekela Mexican restaurant to support their trip Sunday. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing medicine and supplies for the Ukrainians. “It’s very difficult...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. An investigation has been opened. This is a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers. “We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and...
SYLVANIA, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator

LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
nbc24.com

Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Law enforcement shares trick-or-treating safety tips for kids, parents, and drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halloween is meant to be fun, but there are some things kids, parents, and drivers should be aware of before heading out Monday night. Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said one of the biggest safety concerns during trick-or-treating is kids getting over-excited and crossing the street without looking.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items. KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season. Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.
TOLEDO, OH

