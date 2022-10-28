Read full article on original website
Inflation 2022: When Will Gas, Tires and Other Car Ownership Costs Go Down?
Owning a car can be a major expense, but it's also a necessity in the many areas of the country that don't have a reliable public transportation system. That means that many car owners just have to...
Uber hopes to hail new era of stability after a wild 10-year ride
It has 120 million customers, takes $10bn worth of bookings a month, and, it transpired this year, more or less had the French president on speed-dial, doing its bidding. But can Uber turn a profit?. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant squealed into “free cash flow”, as it puts it, in...
Used Car Prices Jumped A Whopping 52%, New Cars By 29% While Your Income Went Up Only 13% During The Past 3 Years
The market is not as kind to car buyers as it used to be, with inflation, supply chain issues, and rising prices making cars less affordable. A new study by iSeeCars proves what we have already felt when going through car ads, showing the true extent of the problem. According...
Lyft Goes Aggressive To Win Higher Market Share, Slashes Fee By Almost 50%
Lyft, Inc LYFT relaunched Lyft Pink, its monthly subscription plan, at half its previous price. At $9.99 per month or $99 per year, the new bouquet offers perks like free priority pickups and a discount of "at least" 5% on Preferred, Lux, and XL rides. The new terms include three...
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Rent got cheaper in September—here are the 10 cities where it dropped the most
U.S. rent price growth is showing signs of leveling off, as the median rent price in September decreased month-over-month for the first time this year, by 2.48%. After soaring by nearly 20% earlier in 2022, year-over-year price growth has dropped to 8.79% in September, a Rent.com analysis found. Rents are...
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast
The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
The Cities and States Where People Are Most Behind on Rent
Catching up on a missed rent payment isn’t easy. As renters fall further behind, the outlook gets worse. Moving to a cheaper place isn’t likely an option: median asking rents for available apartments were up 15% nationwide in June, according to Redfin (RDFN) . For example, in California,...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Housing market seeing ‘serious correction’: These 6 cities see year-over-year price drops
The housing market is facing a ‘serious correction” as pending home sales fall 35%, the biggest drop in at least seven years, according to Redfin. That correction is hitting prices in at least six cities that are now seeing year-over-year price declines. Several are in California.
The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets
In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.
It Cost $35 Million to Create. But This Elaborate Pennsylvania Home Just Sold for $9.26 Million.
After spending about $35 million to create a Gothic Revival-style estate outside Philadelphia, hedge-fund manager Andrew Barroway has sold the property for $9.26 million, according to property records. The buyer of the roughly 32-acre property is a trust tied to the family of Thaddeus Bartkowski, the chief executive of the...
Can you afford to be a renter in these cities? Here’s what a new report says
Affording rent in some of the nation's biggest cities could require a six-figure income, a new report suggests.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
