Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple people hospitalized after furnace malfunction fills building with deadly gas (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie firefighters, assisted by numerous other agencies, worked in assessing potential patients after a furnace malfunction filled a four-story apartment building with carbon monoxide on Sunday. Nine tenants were treated at local hospitals. The potentially deadly situation came to light after a man took his...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters respond to illegal camp fire at revitalized city park
POUGHKEEPSIE – Less than 48 hours after city officials held a ribbon-cutting for the revitalized Pershing Avenue Park, City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were at the park on Sunday morning to extinguish an illegal fire. The Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to a report of burning pallets in the park at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue caused damage to the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Kingston
A pedestrian was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to Kingston City Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Koch. Reportedly, the person was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital complaining about wrist pain. First responders in a fire engine...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighter injured at rehab facility fire
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Sunday afternoon fire at a rehab facility resulted in a Poughkeepsie firefighter being transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the fire-plagued facility. Sunday’s fire at the group home was the facility’s second one in approximately three months. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters and police bring Fall Festival to Main Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police and Fire Departments brought a fall festival to Main Street on Saturday, offering fresh apples, cider donuts, and cups of apple cider to passersby of the Public Safety Building. The professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, used their relationship...
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bad house fire in Monticello
MONTICELLO- A three-alarm house fire raged in Monticello this morning at 132 Haddock Road. Several other departments were called in to provide water. A 59-year-old man sustained burns to his upper body, according to EMS personnel at the scene. He had jumped out of a second-story window, but rushed back...
WRGB
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two more reports of stolen used cooking oil
WARWICK – It appears to be an epidemic of thieves stealing used cooking oil from area restaurants. The oil is usually purchased by a company like Buffalo Biodiesel, refined, and resold for other purposes. These latest heists both took place in the Town of Warwick on September 11 and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
First urgent care sets up shop in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The City of Port Jervis has had no urgent care medical facilities until now. Dr. Brandon O’Connor has opened the first such facility – O’Connor Medical Urgent Care – at 9 Orchard Street. His wife, Sarah Little, is also a medical doctor,...
Kitchen fire damages Pleasant Valley home
Fire officials say they were called to Salt Point Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. after a resident came home and heard the smoke alarm going off and saw smoke.
Deer rescued from backyard pool by Warwick firefighters
The deer somehow squeezed her way into the corner of the liner of the pool.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver hurt when vehicle crashes into firehouse (video)
CHESTER – There was a chaotic scene late Thursday afternoon in the Village of Chester when an SUV crashed into the front of a firehouse causing heavy damage to the front of the building on Route 94 and Main Street. Police confirmed the driver was badly injured. The fire...
hudsonvalleypost.com
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Victim of Wallkill homicide was 52-year-old man
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The man who was stabbed to death to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Wallkill has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris of 33 Brookline Avenue, Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News this morning. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures but the...
Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device
The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
