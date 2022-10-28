A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO