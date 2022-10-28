Read full article on original website
Pickup rear-ends car, flees central Salina wreck Friday
Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup after a hit-and-run wreck late Friday afternoon in central Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2012 Kia Forte was eastbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the intersection with S. Santa Fe Avenue when it was struck from behind by a black Dodge pickup. The pickup, believed to have been driven by a Hispanic man, then fled the scene.
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
Salina man wanted on warrant also arrested on requested drug, gun charges
A Salina man who had an active warrant was arrested Sunday night on multiple drug and firearm charges as well. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw David Boeschling, 24, of Salina, standing in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, and knew that he had an active failure to appear warrant from Salina Municipal Court.
Drivers injured when car, minivan collide in central Salina
A Salina man was cited after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in the central part of the city. Everett Burdett, 65, of Salina, was eastbound on W. Prescott Avenue in a 2014 Toyota Sienna when he failed to stop at the red light at S. Santa Fe Avenue and struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Charger driven by Kaitlynn Lawrence, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
ksal.com
Bicyclist Collides With Car
A child was injured Thursday afternoon when a bicycle collided with a car near a Salina school. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Dodge Charger was headed south on Roach Street and began to turn east onto Pentwood. A juvenile riding a bicycle, headed north on the east sidewalk, failed to yield and struck the passenger side fender of the car.
Through the fire and the flames – local band survives I-70 car crash, continues to rock on
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Junction City band is counting their blessing following a close call on Thursday night. A truck containing two members of Jay Hill Road wrecked on I-70, catching on fire, and leaving thousands without power. Following the wreck, the band were left with a question no group wants to consider – how […]
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Variety of safe trick or treating options in Salina over the weekend
Safe trick or treating was abundant this past weekend as a number of locations throughout Salina offered options for youngsters. Hundreds of trick or treaters turned out at the various locations in colorful, cute, and sometimes scary costumes. In many cases, the lines were long as youngsters awaited their turns at the goodies.
DUI check lane in Harvey County this weekend
HARVEY COUNTY —The Harvey County Sheriff's Office, along with local law enforcement agencies in Harvey County and the Kansas Highway Patrol, will partner to conduct a DUI check lane this weekend. The check lane will begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. The intent of the check lane is...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Harper, Ashton Dwayne; 25; Rochester, Minn. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. No...
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Salina men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Salina men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
New senior living facility under construction in south Salina
A multi-million dollar senior living facility is under construction in south Salina. With construction underway, a ceremonial groundbreaking was conducted last week for Cedarhurst of Salina at 2601 S. Ohio Street. "We are excited to bring a brand new, state of the art senior living community to Salina," said Nick...
WIBW
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
ksal.com
$470,000 Parking Lot Project Complete
On Monday, October 31st , the parking lot west of 5 th Street between Iron Avenue and Ash Street in downtown Salina will open again. According to the City of Salina, during a period of just seven weeks, including a number of rain days, Vogts Parga and their subcontractors:. Removed...
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
