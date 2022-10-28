Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cranes removing misplaced boats at Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Brewing Company food truck washing clothes for Ian victims for free
A food truck in Southwest Florida is being used for more than just serving up hot meals. Instead, Fort Myers Brewing is taking their truck to areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian and letting people wash their clothes in it. The owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company told WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
3 people seriously injured after van rear-ends car on I-75 in Fort Myers
On Sunday evening, three adults were seriously injured and three children received minor injuries after a van rear-ended a car on I-75 in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 62-year-old man from Panama City stopped on the outside lane of northbound I-75, south of SR-82, around 5:45 p.m. A van driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, with two adults and eight children as her passengers, was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the car.
WINKNEWS.com
90-year-old woman and her dog rescued by neighbors in North Fort Myers during Ian
A 90-year-old woman with no family except her dog survived Hurricane Ian with the help of neighbors she considers family. Evelyn Blakeslee was in her North Fort Myers home when water began seeping in. Her neighbors let her take refuge in their two-story home. Blakeslee says she is so thankful...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car
A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash at NB Metro Pkwy, Old Metro Pkwy in Fort Myers
A deadly Monday morning crash temporarily shut down northbound Metro Parkway at the Old Metro Parkway intersection in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. A truck involved caught on fire, and at least one person was killed. The crash is still being investigated.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Matheson Ave in Bonita Springs
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Matheson Avenue in Bonita Springs on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue, not far from the First Assembly of God Church. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
In this Gulfshore Business report, it’s a long road ahead for one resort on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The Pink Shell Resort lost its ground floor in the storm, and they don’t expect to open to the public until 2024. But the owner...
WINKNEWS.com
Frightfully fun activities for Halloween in Lee County
Looking to scare up a good time in Lee County this Halloween? Here are some events and activities to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve:. Alliance for the Arts: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miromar Outlets: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero. Plenty of activities for the...
WINKNEWS.com
Ian’s debris affecting Cape Coral trick or treating
Monday night, kids dressed up and go out trick or treating. Despite Hurricane Ian leaving behind damage and debris, the Pelican Boulevard area is prepared for hundreds or maybe thousands of kids to come by. Adults are also getting excited about the Monday night events in Cape Coral. Rob Smith...
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile laundromat serving Fort Myers Beach beginning Sunday
A mobile laundromat will provide free laundry washing to members of the Fort Myers Beach community beginning on Sunday and running through Saturday. The mobile laundromat will be at 5669 Estero Blvd between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a press release. The service will be offered at no...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach neighbors hold emotional vigil honoring victims, survivors of Hurricane Ian
On Sunday evening, the Fort Myers Beach community came together to honor the victims and survivors of Hurricane Ian with an emotional candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people walked across the bridge to the island and ended up at Times Square for the candlelit vigil, where the attendees shared an outpouring of hugs, tears, smiles and hope.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man hospitalized in crash on SR-80
A man from LaBelle was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on SR-80. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving an SUV west in the inside lane of SR-80. He traveled off the roadway, entered the eastbound grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and overturned.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel residents can now apply for FDEM debris removal program
Sanibel residents can now apply for debris removal on private and commercial properties through the Hurricane Ian Debris Cleanup Program. The program is managed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. It includes displaced and abandoned vehicles, vessels, and other titled property from qualifying private and commercial properties, as well as waterways throughout Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo arrested after curfew on Fort Myers Beach, facing drug possession charges
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people on Fort Myers Beach after curfew on Saturday night. Deputies say they responded to a home on Washington Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of suspicious people in the house. According to deputies, the home appeared destroyed...
WINKNEWS.com
Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples
The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
WINKNEWS.com
The Shack of Sanibel serving hot meals to first responders, others on the island
A restaurant on Sanibel is bringing some joy to first responders and people on the island. The Shack of Sanibel has been serving meals since right after Hurricane Ian hit. It has been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and there have been a lot of volunteers, long lines, and hot meals at The Shack of Sanibel.
WINKNEWS.com
8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs loses entire inventory during Hurricane Ian
Jason Crosser has been collecting video games, arcade and pinball machines along with other retro gaming memorabilia his whole life. He recalls when he was 10 and would ride his bike around town with his friend Josh looking for Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games at garage sales. After...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police looking for 2 suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card theft
Fort Myers police want the public’s help identifying two people suspected of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in September. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a vehicle was burglarized while parked at the Planet Fitness at 3853 Cleveland Ave. on Sept. 1. The victim’s wallet and the bank/credit cards inside were taken.
