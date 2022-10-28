On Sunday evening, three adults were seriously injured and three children received minor injuries after a van rear-ended a car on I-75 in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 62-year-old man from Panama City stopped on the outside lane of northbound I-75, south of SR-82, around 5:45 p.m. A van driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, with two adults and eight children as her passengers, was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the car.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO