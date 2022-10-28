ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bills may have broken Aaron Rodgers in the best possible way

In a 27-17 win, the Buffalo Bills may have broken through Aaron Rodgers’ critiques of his teammates to bring out genuine leadership. It is a long-running joke throughout the NFL that for all his athletic and strategic prowess, Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as a people-person. “In a...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Phillies-Astros rainout is bad news for Eagles fans

The Philadelphia Phillies World Series game has been postponed, and now it will take place about the same time as the Philadelphia Eagles game. The Philadelphia Eagles may have to take the back seat to their fellow professional sports team, the Philadelphia Phillies, as the weather delayed Game 3 of the World Series and set them back a day. The two teams will now both play on Thursday, ironically against Houston, around the same time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried

Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

NFL insider drops surprising Chase Claypool trade update

Chase Claypool trade rumors have been all over the place this year, and with the deadline approaching a line has been drawn in the sand. After weeks of increasingly wild rumors, the NFL trade deadline is almost here. It sounds like those expecting a baseball-style fireworks show at the deadline will be sorely disappointed, though.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Surprise Jerry Jeudy trade partner emerging for Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly being eyed by the New York Giants in a trade for the right price. The New York Giants are reportedly aiming large by hoping to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for ‘the right price,’ according to Dov Kleiman. Jeudy was a first-round pick for Denver in 2020 and is certainly living up to his expectations. The Giants need the help as they’ve struggled to throw this season, but Jeudy probably won’t be easy to acquire.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 QBs Giants need to draft to get out of Daniel Jones purgatory

If the New York Giants decide to move on from Daniel Jones this offseason, here are three quarterbacks they should draft to replace him. The New York Giants brought in a new regime from the Buffalo Bills. Owner John Mara hired Joe Schoen as their new general manager, and then hired Brian Daboll to be their head coach. With any new regime, they would like to bring in their own players. The duo of Schoen and Daboll did not exactly have that luxury, as they were left with minimal cap space due to the spending of previous general manager Dave Gettleman. So, they had to make some prudent moves this past offseason.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 8

A pair of top picks from the 2021 NFL Draft played like they should be benched in Week 8 as poor quarterback play cost the Jets and Jaguars wins. The NFL is a passing league and teams that don’t have quarterbacks don’t go very far. This mentality is why quarterbacks are often taken with the top picks in the NFL Draft, making misses at the top of the board detrimental and ones that can set franchises back for years.
FanSided

FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 reasons Braves make the most sense for Trea Turner

The Atlanta Braves could be a dark horse fit for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner in free agency. Here are three reasons why it could happen. Trea Turner ought to be the most-sought-after shortstop on the MLB Free Agent market. In similar fashion to 2021, shortstop is a position in demand, and one that ought to bring with it a record contract of some kind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Tyler Lockett took a huge shot at Russell Wilson after Seahawks win [UPDATED]

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a shot at former quarterback Russell Wilson while praising Seattle’s current team dynamic. The Seattle Seahawks have been better than anyone expected in 2022 despite trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson. There’s definitely a vibe that the Seahawks are better off without the Pro Bowler. That’s a vibe that’s fed by comments from certain former Seattle defenders with regard to Wilson’s locker room presence.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?

Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: 10 best trade candidates this offseason

This week’s MLB Power Rankings takes a look at the 10 best trade candidates around the league and where they could end up. Free agency can be fun and sometimes easy to predict or at least narrow down some landing spots in the offseason. On the contrary, players who will be traded are far tougher to gauge. This week’s MLB Power Rankings will take a shot at this challenge.
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy