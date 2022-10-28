Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Packers trades and moves that could save Green Bay’s season
After a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers sport a 3-5 record and their playoff hopes are dwindling. It’s time for them to make a big move to save their season. Things are looking simply horrible for the Packers right now. Although they entered the...
Bills may have broken Aaron Rodgers in the best possible way
In a 27-17 win, the Buffalo Bills may have broken through Aaron Rodgers’ critiques of his teammates to bring out genuine leadership. It is a long-running joke throughout the NFL that for all his athletic and strategic prowess, Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as a people-person. “In a...
Look: Myles Garrett takes Bengals to the Upside Down with epic Halloween costume
With the Cleveland Browns set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween/Monday Night Football, Myles Garrett didn’t fail to disappoint with his costume choice. It’s no secret that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a Halloween fan, and every year he dresses up; he does not disappoint.
Phillies-Astros rainout is bad news for Eagles fans
The Philadelphia Phillies World Series game has been postponed, and now it will take place about the same time as the Philadelphia Eagles game. The Philadelphia Eagles may have to take the back seat to their fellow professional sports team, the Philadelphia Phillies, as the weather delayed Game 3 of the World Series and set them back a day. The two teams will now both play on Thursday, ironically against Houston, around the same time.
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried
Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
Patrick Peterson reveals shocking motivation behind Cardinals revenge game
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson wants revenge on the Arizona Cardinals, and he has a good reason. Patrick Peterson’s Vikings took down the Cardinals by a 34-26 scoreline. While Minnesota’s pass defense leaves plenty to be desired, Peterson is one of the more veteran members of that group.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Special FanDuel PA Sign-Up Bonus for Eagles Fans: $1,000 Risk-Free
The Eagles just keep on rolling. After a beatdown of the Steelers, Philly is 7-0 and faces the lowly Houston Texans in Week 9. To help celebrate the sensational start to the season, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Eagles fans a risk-free $1,000 bet! Here’s how it works:. FanDuel Promo...
NFL insider drops surprising Chase Claypool trade update
Chase Claypool trade rumors have been all over the place this year, and with the deadline approaching a line has been drawn in the sand. After weeks of increasingly wild rumors, the NFL trade deadline is almost here. It sounds like those expecting a baseball-style fireworks show at the deadline will be sorely disappointed, though.
Surprise Jerry Jeudy trade partner emerging for Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly being eyed by the New York Giants in a trade for the right price. The New York Giants are reportedly aiming large by hoping to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for ‘the right price,’ according to Dov Kleiman. Jeudy was a first-round pick for Denver in 2020 and is certainly living up to his expectations. The Giants need the help as they’ve struggled to throw this season, but Jeudy probably won’t be easy to acquire.
3 QBs Giants need to draft to get out of Daniel Jones purgatory
If the New York Giants decide to move on from Daniel Jones this offseason, here are three quarterbacks they should draft to replace him. The New York Giants brought in a new regime from the Buffalo Bills. Owner John Mara hired Joe Schoen as their new general manager, and then hired Brian Daboll to be their head coach. With any new regime, they would like to bring in their own players. The duo of Schoen and Daboll did not exactly have that luxury, as they were left with minimal cap space due to the spending of previous general manager Dave Gettleman. So, they had to make some prudent moves this past offseason.
Justin Fields is changing the narrative as much as the Bears will let him
As the Chicago Bears continue to give Justin Fields more chances to thrive in the offense, the narrative of failure is disappearing. It might not look like it from the outside, but in the halls of the Chicago Bears, there seems to be more confidence in young quarterback Justin Fields.
3 quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 8
A pair of top picks from the 2021 NFL Draft played like they should be benched in Week 8 as poor quarterback play cost the Jets and Jaguars wins. The NFL is a passing league and teams that don’t have quarterbacks don’t go very far. This mentality is why quarterbacks are often taken with the top picks in the NFL Draft, making misses at the top of the board detrimental and ones that can set franchises back for years.
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
3 reasons Braves make the most sense for Trea Turner
The Atlanta Braves could be a dark horse fit for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner in free agency. Here are three reasons why it could happen. Trea Turner ought to be the most-sought-after shortstop on the MLB Free Agent market. In similar fashion to 2021, shortstop is a position in demand, and one that ought to bring with it a record contract of some kind.
Tyler Lockett took a huge shot at Russell Wilson after Seahawks win [UPDATED]
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a shot at former quarterback Russell Wilson while praising Seattle’s current team dynamic. The Seattle Seahawks have been better than anyone expected in 2022 despite trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson. There’s definitely a vibe that the Seahawks are better off without the Pro Bowler. That’s a vibe that’s fed by comments from certain former Seattle defenders with regard to Wilson’s locker room presence.
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?
Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
MLB Power Rankings: 10 best trade candidates this offseason
This week’s MLB Power Rankings takes a look at the 10 best trade candidates around the league and where they could end up. Free agency can be fun and sometimes easy to predict or at least narrow down some landing spots in the offseason. On the contrary, players who will be traded are far tougher to gauge. This week’s MLB Power Rankings will take a shot at this challenge.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0