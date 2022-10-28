Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain late in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, meaning he's in danger of missing multiple weeks. Smith had four catches for 28 yards in the game, but he got his ankle rolled up on in the fourth quarter. It happened on the final score of the game, a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with less than nine minutes remaining. Alexander Mattison went to pick up Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons in pass protection, but Simmons was able to avoid the block, which resulted in Mattison diving into Smith's legs as he was engaged with a defender.

