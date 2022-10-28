ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Two former Pike County Sheriff's deputies charged with federal civil rights violations

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Two former Pike County Sheriff's deputies have been charged in federal court with civil rights crimes for use of excessive force against a criminal detainee.

A federal grand jury last week indicted Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, 46, of Chillicothe, charging that Mooney pepper sprayed and struck a criminal detainee while Stansberry, a supervisor, failed to intervene. That indictment was unsealed Thursday at their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

The indictment does not name a victim, but the victim had been arrested and had not yet had a court appearance at the time of the incident on Nov. 18, 2019, according to the indictment.

Columbus:U.S. district judge orders partial retrial of excessive force lawsuit against Columbus police

Mooney and Stansberry are both charged with deprivation of civil rights crimes related to Mooney’s use of force. According to the indictment, Mooney and Stansberry allegedly violated the victim’s constitutional rights while the victim was in the custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Mooney repeatedly used pepper spray on the victim and repeatedly struck the victim while the victim was restrained and not posing a threat, incidents that resulted in bodily injury and were captured on video.

Stansberry is charged with violating the victim’s constitutional rights by willfully failing to intervene to prevent Mooney’s conduct, according to the indictment. Stansberry — who held a supervisory position at the sheriff’s office at the time — is accused of being aware that Mooney was using unreasonable force and did not intervene, despite having an opportunity to do so.

If convicted, both men face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Since 2016, Pike County law enforcement has been at the center of attention after eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot in four homes on three separate properties throughout the county. In 2018, members of the Wagner family were arrested and charged with their deaths.

One of the Wagners, Edward “Jake” Wagner admitted earlier this week to shooting to death five of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County late on the night of April 21, 2016 into the early morning April 22, 2016.

In all-day testimony at the beginning of the eighth week of his brother George Wagner IV's murder trial, Jake Wagner said he shot Frankie Rhoden and his fiancée, Hannah Hazel Gilley, in one trailer home in Pike County that night. He then shot Dana Manley-Rhoden; her son, Christopher Rhoden Jr.; and her daughter, Hanna May Rhoden, at another nearby trailer home.

Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden shared a child that triggered a custody battle, which prosecutors maintain inspired the Wagners to kill the Rhodens.

In 2019, former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was indicted on charges of theft in office after prosecutors alleged he stole money from drug raids to fuel a gambling addiction. Reader pleaded guilty to the charges in 2021 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

