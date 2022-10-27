ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Death toll from COVID-19 in Riverside County 1% higher than previously known

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw3pt_0ipRnBsl00

About 90 more people in Riverside County have died of COVID-19 than previously known since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to updated data.

The revised figure, which increases the death toll by about 1.3%, are part of the state's ongoing review of death records from the past two-plus years, county health department spokesperson Jose Arballo said Thursday.

The county's total for deaths now stands at 6,659.

Arballo told The Desert Sun the state has reviewed death and medical records and other sources of data — and revised death totals up or down — several times since the start of the pandemic over 2½ years ago.

However, typically those reviews have resulted in smaller changes to the total than the latest one.

"It could be everything from a death certificate not being filed, a revision to the cause of death or simply a review of medical records that were maybe not connected, meaning you might have had a positive COVID-19 test (that wasn't) linked to a file or a death certificate," he said.

For a death to be included in the county's total, the virus has to be considered "a contributing factor in the death" and listed as such on their death certificate, Arballo said.

That means the total would include someone who died while having both cancer and COVID-19, if both conditions contributed to their death, but not someone who died in a motorcycle crash a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arballo said that the revisions means the county now has a more accurate view of the impact of COVID-19 on its population. He said it's likely that there will continue to be changes to the numbers as additional data is reviewed.

The latest county numbers for deaths, cases and other COVID-19 metrics can be viewed on the county's COVID-19 dashboard at tinyurl.com/riversidecoviddashboard.

The dashboard currently displays a message saying the death total has been revised down. However, Arballo said that refers to a previous revision and will be removed.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Los Angeles Magazine

Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility?

John Inman, Blake Pursley, and Daniel Yuen disappeared from a CEDU facility decades ago. Now, questions swirl about the relationship San Bernardino police had with the shuttered group home The post Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com

Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Pair In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. David Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash

A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness

The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Detectives Seek Help Solving Mysterious Death of MoVal Man

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday requested help from the public in uncovering clues as to how a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed, and who might be responsible. Juan Franco was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday on Day Street, just south of Eucalyptus Avenue. Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Craig said...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Evacuation orders issued due to chemical spill in San Jacinto

Authorities are working to contain a chemical fire in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Shaver Street. Firefighters reported a "strong chemical smell in the area" before locating "pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container."Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist. At around 8 a.m., officials issued an evacuation order for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos due to the chemical spill. In all, 272 homes and 951 total people were evacuated. 2,160 homes remain in the warning area. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SAN JACINTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night

There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy