Vermont high school football: Scores, results, stats from Wildcard weekend

Free Press Staff Writers Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau during this weekend's Vermont high school football games

Wildcard scoreboard

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 2 Mount Anthony 57, No. 7 North Country 14

MAU: Tanner Bushee (6 carries, 131 yards; 19-yard TD rush, 31-yard TD rush, 50-yard TD rush; 35-yard TD pass). Ayman Naser (5 carries, 68 yards, 15-yard TD rush). Carter Thompson (TD catch). Josh Worthington (61-yard TD rush). Tatum Stratton (30-yard TD rush). Connor Barrett (50-yard fumble recovery returned for TD).

NC: Watson Laffoon (1-yard TD rush, 6-yard TD pass). Kace Laffoon (6-yard TD catch).

Note: Mount Anthony jumped out to a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 4 Essex 49, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 28

E: Tanner Robbins (29 carries for 185 yards, 4 TD rushes). Charlie Bowen (17 carries for 107 yards, 1-yard TD rush; 4 of 5 for 38 yards). Josh Brown (3 catches for 34 yards). Carter Crete (7-yard TD rush). Ethan Hemingway (34-yard TD rush).

SJA: Quinn Murphy (11 carries for 43 yards, 15-yard TD rush; 17 of 34 for 259 yards, 3 TD passes). Gavynn Kenney-Young (10 catches for 150 yards, 58-yard TD catch). Alejandro Orozco (4 catches for 90 yards, 39-yard TD catch). Caleb Pontti (14-yard TD catch).

Note: The Hornets scored a season-high seven touchdowns to beat the Hilltoppers for the second consecutive year in the playoffs. Essex scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to take a commanding 35-14 lead at home.

No. 3 Middlebury 27, No. 6 Hartford 7

M: Cam Stone (34-yard TD rush; 2-yard TD rush). Cole Schnoor (1-yard TD rush). Penn Riney (TD reception). Jacob Kemp (23-yard TD pass). jackson Gillette (3-of-4 on extra point attempts).

H: Evan Lynn (5-yard TD rush).

Note: Riney hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Kemp with 44 seconds left in the second quarter to give Middlebury a 27-0 halftime lead.

No. 4 Brattleboro 21, No. 5 Colchester 14

B: Devin Speno (50-yard TD pass; 12-yard TD pass). Cam Frost (1-yard TD run; TD reception). James Davies (TD reception).

C: Caleb LeVasseur (TD runs of 5 and 68 yards).

Note: Speno's 12-yard TD connection to Davis broke a 14-all tie with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

No. 1 Bellows Falls 49, No. 8 Spaulding 0

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Burr and Burton 31, No. 7 Rutland 15

BBA: Jack McCoy (19 of 25 for 174 yards, 2 TD passes; 15 rushes for 55 yards, 4-yard TD; INT on defense). Michael Crabtree (10 rushes for 28 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards). Carl Lavallee (5 rushes for 34 yards, 1 catch for 8 yards). Nate Smilko (6 catches for 49 yards). Trevor Greene (4 catches for 31 yards, 8-yard TD catch). Conor McMahon (4 catches for 59 yards, 26-yard TD catch; INT return for TD on defense). Seb Dostal (4 for 4 PATs, 27-yard field goal).

Note: BBA led 21-0 at halftime.

No. 1 Champlain Valley 49, No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington 20

CV: Jack Sumner (5-yard TD catch, 2-yard TD rush, 3-yard TD rush, 5-yard TD rush, 60-yard TD catch). Bill Bates (TD catch). Chase Leonard (INT return for a TD). Ollie Cheer (3 TD passes).

Note: CVU outscored the SeaWolves 28-7 in the second half for the home win.

No. 1 Windsor 38, No. 8 Springfield 0

W: Maison Fortin (60-yard TD rush). Brody Osgood (25-yard TD rush). Gavin Martin (12-yard TD rush). Rodger Petermann (15-yard TD catch). Travis McAllister (3-yard TD rush).

Note: Windsor led 23-0 at halftime.

No. 5 Mount Abraham 43, No. 4 Rice 40

MAU: Jamison Couture (193 rushing yards, 25-yard TD rush, 24-yard TD rush, 6-yard TD rush; 60 receiving yards, 25-yard TD catch, 2 2-point conversions). Ian Funke (2 catches for 93 yards, 85-yard TD catch). Zeke Dubois (9-26 for 170 yards, 2 TD passes). Lucas Allen (73-yard kick return for TD).

R: Eric Forcier (12-yard INT return for TD). Mathias Mazanti (49-yard TD rush, 2-point conversion). Dallas St. Peter (5-yard TD rush, 3-yard TD rush). Kevin Howrigan (60-yard INT return for TD). Sharif Sharif (51-yard TD catch).

Note: Rice scored on a 51-yard TD on fourth-and-9 with 1:09 left in regulation to lead 40-37. Allen returned the ensuing kickoff for the Eagles, who held on for the win.

No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 18, No. 7 Otter Valley 6

F: Shaun Gibson (TD rush, TD catch). Cooper Harvey (TD rush, pass TD).

Note: Fairfax/Lamoille and Otter Valley were tied 6-6 at halftime.

No. 3 Mill River 32, No. 6 Woodstock 7

MR: Gavin Turin (2-yard TD rush). Mason Boudreau (15-yard TD catch). Adam Shum (46-yard TD catch). Toby Pytlik (3-yard TD catch). Phil Severy (25-yard TD rush).

W: Caeden Perreault (5-yard TD rush).

Note: Mill River pitched a shutout in the first half to build a 26-point lead.

No. 3 Fair Haven 31, No. 6 Lyndon 28

