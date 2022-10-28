ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont high school football: Scores, results, stats from Wildcard weekend

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

See below for live Twitter updates from Free Press Staff Writers Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau during this weekend's Vermont high school football games, and check back later for final scores and game details.

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

Week 8 coverage

Live updates, scores, results from Week 8

What we learned in Week 8 of the 2022 season

The 2022 Vermont high school football playoff primer and predictions

Everything Vermont high school football: Here is your one-stop shop each week this season

Wildcard scoreboard

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 2 Mount Anthony 57, No. 7 North Country 14

MAU: Tanner Bushee (6 carries, 131 yards; 19-yard TD rush, 31-yard TD rush, 50-yard TD rush; 35-yard TD pass). Ayman Naser (5 carries, 68 yards, 15-yard TD rush). Carter Thompson (TD catch). Josh Worthington (61-yard TD rush). Tatum Stratton (30-yard TD rush). Connor Barrett (50-yard fumble recovery returned for TD).

NC: Watson Laffoon (1-yard TD rush, 6-yard TD pass). Kace Laffoon (6-yard TD catch).

Note: Mount Anthony jumped out to a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 4 Essex 49, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 28

E: Tanner Robbins (29 carries for 185 yards, 4 TD rushes). Charlie Bowen (17 carries for 107 yards, 1-yard TD rush; 4 of 5 for 38 yards). Josh Brown (3 catches for 34 yards). Carter Crete (7-yard TD rush). Ethan Hemingway (34-yard TD rush).

SJA: Quinn Murphy (11 carries for 43 yards, 15-yard TD rush; 17 of 34 for 259 yards, 3 TD passes). Gavynn Kenney-Young (10 catches for 150 yards, 58-yard TD catch). Alejandro Orozco (4 catches for 90 yards, 39-yard TD catch). Caleb Pontti (14-yard TD catch).

Note: The Hornets scored a season-high seven touchdowns to beat the Hilltoppers for the second consecutive year in the playoffs. Essex scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to take a commanding 35-14 lead at home.

No. 3 Middlebury 27, No. 6 Hartford 7

M: Cam Stone (34-yard TD rush; 2-yard TD rush). Cole Schnoor (1-yard TD rush). Penn Riney (TD reception). Jacob Kemp (23-yard TD pass). jackson Gillette (3-of-4 on extra point attempts).

H: Evan Lynn (5-yard TD rush).

Note: Riney hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Kemp with 44 seconds left in the second quarter to give Middlebury a 27-0 halftime lead.

No. 4 Brattleboro 21, No. 5 Colchester 14

B: Devin Speno (50-yard TD pass; 12-yard TD pass). Cam Frost (1-yard TD run; TD reception). James Davies (TD reception).

C: Caleb LeVasseur (TD runs of 5 and 68 yards).

Note: Speno's 12-yard TD connection to Davis broke a 14-all tie with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

No. 1 Bellows Falls 49, No. 8 Spaulding 0

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Burr and Burton 31, No. 7 Rutland 15

BBA: Jack McCoy (19 of 25 for 174 yards, 2 TD passes; 15 rushes for 55 yards, 4-yard TD; INT on defense). Michael Crabtree (10 rushes for 28 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards). Carl Lavallee (5 rushes for 34 yards, 1 catch for 8 yards). Nate Smilko (6 catches for 49 yards). Trevor Greene (4 catches for 31 yards, 8-yard TD catch). Conor McMahon (4 catches for 59 yards, 26-yard TD catch; INT return for TD on defense). Seb Dostal (4 for 4 PATs, 27-yard field goal).

Note: BBA led 21-0 at halftime.

No. 1 Champlain Valley 49, No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington 20

CV: Jack Sumner (5-yard TD catch, 2-yard TD rush, 3-yard TD rush, 5-yard TD rush, 60-yard TD catch). Bill Bates (TD catch). Chase Leonard (INT return for a TD). Ollie Cheer (3 TD passes).

Note: CVU outscored the SeaWolves 28-7 in the second half for the home win.

No. 1 Windsor 38, No. 8 Springfield 0

W: Maison Fortin (60-yard TD rush). Brody Osgood (25-yard TD rush). Gavin Martin (12-yard TD rush). Rodger Petermann (15-yard TD catch). Travis McAllister (3-yard TD rush).

Note: Windsor led 23-0 at halftime.

No. 5 Mount Abraham 43, No. 4 Rice 40

MAU: Jamison Couture (193 rushing yards, 25-yard TD rush, 24-yard TD rush, 6-yard TD rush; 60 receiving yards, 25-yard TD catch, 2 2-point conversions). Ian Funke (2 catches for 93 yards, 85-yard TD catch). Zeke Dubois (9-26 for 170 yards, 2 TD passes). Lucas Allen (73-yard kick return for TD).

R: Eric Forcier (12-yard INT return for TD). Mathias Mazanti (49-yard TD rush, 2-point conversion). Dallas St. Peter (5-yard TD rush, 3-yard TD rush). Kevin Howrigan (60-yard INT return for TD). Sharif Sharif (51-yard TD catch).

Note: Rice scored on a 51-yard TD on fourth-and-9 with 1:09 left in regulation to lead 40-37. Allen returned the ensuing kickoff for the Eagles, who held on for the win.

No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 18, No. 7 Otter Valley 6

F: Shaun Gibson (TD rush, TD catch). Cooper Harvey (TD rush, pass TD).

Note: Fairfax/Lamoille and Otter Valley were tied 6-6 at halftime.

No. 3 Mill River 32, No. 6 Woodstock 7

MR: Gavin Turin (2-yard TD rush). Mason Boudreau (15-yard TD catch). Adam Shum (46-yard TD catch). Toby Pytlik (3-yard TD catch). Phil Severy (25-yard TD rush).

W: Caeden Perreault (5-yard TD rush).

Note: Mill River pitched a shutout in the first half to build a 26-point lead.

No. 3 Fair Haven 31, No. 6 Lyndon 28

