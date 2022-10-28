ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

State suspends license of home daycare near Holland

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TppI_0ipRn9CY00

FILLMORE TWP. — The owner and operator of an in-home daycare near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended Deborah Loudin’s childcare home license — which allowed her to operate a daycare out of her home on 60th Street near Church Street in Fillmore Township.

The loss of Loudin’s license comes after she admitted to a licensing consultant that, on Sept. 13, she bit a child on his arm as punishment for him biting another child. The bite left a bruise mark, according to CCLB.

During a daycare home inspection Sept. 16, Loudin also admitted to slapping the children’s hands or bottoms “if they are doing something dangerous or not making a safe choice,” according to the CCLB report.

When asked if she's ever slapped a specific child in the face, she said she didn't think so, and "not this month," the report read.

In order to run a licensed in-home daycare, the caretaker has to adhere to the Child Care Organizations Act, which specifically prohibits physical punishment.

LARA and CCLB require Loudin to inform the parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended. She may not care for children at that location or any other while her license is suspended.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled to review Loudin’s case.

