Beck
3d ago
Conspiracy theories become truth all the time be careful what you wish for ! 🔥
Mary Gill-Warren
2d ago
The Addison liberal rag is the one spreading the fake news of the echo chamber. The deniers are the ones who see with their eyes closed and refuse to acknowledge the produced evidence. This is no "conspiracy theory", we personally saw it happen here in this state with their mail-in ballot scheme.
colchestersun.com
Colchester joins 72 other Vermont towns in adopting Declaration of Inclusion
The Colchester selectboard joined 72 other towns in adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion. At the selectboard’s Oct.25 meeting, the board adopted the declaration which states that Colchester upholds a culture of inclusion, civility and respect and welcomes all persons. Over 50% of Vermont residents in the state now...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended
A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
WCAX
Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
Addison Independent
Letter to the Editor: Advertisement did not reflect candidate’s true views
Shame on anyone sending out a flyer with my picture on it. When I was told by its author that it was being done, I replied in a timely manner that I did not agree with the premise, it being sent or printed, did not want to be any part of it and not to include me. For someone to be allowed to use my name, pictures and faux endorsement of a stance is beyond the pale. For anyone to share the ad knowing it’s false, speaks more about their character than mine.
Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling
“It’s clear that the proposed facility is a detention center first, and any mental health services they offer are secondary. We hope the Supreme Court can see through this clear perversion of statute by the state in an attempt to circumvent the laws and will of the people.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Brenda Siegel’s odds of winning are long — but her message may still strike a chord
Every indicator that shows Gov. Phil Scott out ahead also suggests his challenger’s tenacious campaigning and disciplined messaging is gaining more traction than expected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brenda Siegel’s odds of winning are long — but her message may still strike a chord.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices surge above national average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 11.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
WCAX
Vt. Capitol Police get utility terrain vehicle, barricades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Capitol Police have rolled out a new utility terrain vehicle and other special equipment to protect the Statehouse. The UTV and storage trailers for fencing barricades were paid for by a $70,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The equipment is intended for public places without intense security measures like the Capitol complex.
WCAX
What is impact of interest rate hikes on Vermont home buying market?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interest rates jumped last month to 7.5% after the Fed took action to cool down inflation. It may have slowed down housing markets across the U.S., but has it done the same in Vermont?. Vermont’s housing market remains hot but with regional cooldowns starting. Inventory in...
WPMI
Father, daughter sue Vermont school district for 'retaliation' over discomfort with trans student
RANDOLPH, Vt. (TND) — A high school student and her father are suing a Vermont school district, claiming they were wrongfully retaliated against for expressing discomfort over a biologically male student using a girls' locker room. Blake and Travis Allen have each let the Orange Southwest Unified School District...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
Prosecutor: Defendant in 1989 Danby double murder is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved New York homicides
Michael Louise, 79, pleaded not guilty Friday to the stabbing deaths of his wife’s parents at their home in Danby three decades ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Prosecutor: Defendant in 1989 Danby double murder is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved New York homicides.
‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race
One is talking up his experience working for the sheriff’s department, while the other says the office needs “fresh eyes,” especially after the events of the past several months. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race.
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
VTDigger
Credit union merger will ensure hometown service
I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
WCAX
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski school officials are calling attention to what they say is another instance of racial slurs on the high school soccer field targeting their students. It happened at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girl’s soccer game back on October 18th. Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon is saying...
