Shame on anyone sending out a flyer with my picture on it. When I was told by its author that it was being done, I replied in a timely manner that I did not agree with the premise, it being sent or printed, did not want to be any part of it and not to include me. For someone to be allowed to use my name, pictures and faux endorsement of a stance is beyond the pale. For anyone to share the ad knowing it’s false, speaks more about their character than mine.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO