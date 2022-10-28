ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Crews put out early-morning residential fire in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire that may have been started in a barbeque in Redmond early Monday morning. Redmond fire said the fire — located in the 3200 block of East Ames Lake Lane NE around 1:10 a.m. — "appeared to have started in a barbeque located under a covered patio on the back deck of a 5,000 square foot rambler with daylight basement and then extended into the roof."
Metro Parks Tacoma wants to increase its levy to pay for programs, maintenance

TACOMA, Wash. — Metro Parks Tacoma is seeking to restore its levy to support its parks and recreation maintenance and operations. Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be up to voters this fall. If approved, Proposition 1 would restore the district's regular property tax levy to 75 cents per $1,000. Currently, Metro Parks Tacoma levy rate is 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Police investigating break-in at Olympia cannabis shop

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two recent pot shop burglaries involve a car plowing through a storefront and the suspects going only after merchandise, and no cash. Law enforcement will be looking into whether the cases could be connected, according to Tacoma police. The Green Lady cannabis shop in Olympia got...
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Puget Sound trick-or-treaters will likely spend Halloween dodging light showers

While Monday will pale in comparison to the wettest Halloween ever in Seattle (2015), trick-or-treaters will still be soaked by 3/4 of an inch of rain by the end of the night. A lucky break in the rain occurs for many neighborhoods Monday night, however. The exception will be Central Sound, where trick-or-treaters dodge lingering light showers over Snohomish and northern King County communities.
Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
Veterinarian staffing crisis could delay pet adoptions

SEATTLE, Wash. — Finding a veterinarian is becoming increasingly difficult for new pet parents as clinics in western Washington and across the country are facing a staffing crisis. It didn't take long for eight-month-old Daisy, a Labradoodle, to become a permanent member of Jon Mathison's family. "The kids love...
Suspects in Kirkland rape tracked down and arrested in Seattle

Police tracked down and arrested two men tied to a rape investigation in Kirkland. The woman who was attacked said she was asleep in her home around 1:00 a.m. on Friday when two armed men broke into her home. One of the men then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Both...
Pigs on Parade returns to Pike Place Market

SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Pigs on Parade” showcase has returned to Harvest Festival in celebration of the Pike Place Market Foundation’s 40th anniversary as well as the $40 million it has invested into the downtown community. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4...
Gallery: Belltown Protest for Iran

SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people protested in front of the Space Needle in Belltown. The protest was held to spread awareness of the actions of the Iranian regime. Protests have taken place over the world following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman...
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow

The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
Kirkland Police Dept. holding its third Guns for Gift Cards event

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department hosted its third Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, October 29. This event plans to build upon the success of the two exchanges held earlier this year in June and July. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response at our earlier events,”...
First Bezos Academy offering tuition-free preschool coming to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Families in Everett will soon get the chance to send their children to a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in downtown. The Bezos Academy is projected to open in early 2023. It is a non-profit organization founded by Jeff Bezos, the creator of the Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.
Seattle Sea Dragons among 8 XFL teams to kick off season in February

SEATTLE — The XFL is returning to Seattle, and the team has a new name... kind of. The football league announced Monday the eight teams set to play this season, including the Seattle Sea Dragons — a slight variation of last year's Dragons mascot. The season kicks off on Feb. 18.
