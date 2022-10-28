Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Crews put out early-morning residential fire in Redmond
REDMOND, Wash. — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire that may have been started in a barbeque in Redmond early Monday morning. Redmond fire said the fire — located in the 3200 block of East Ames Lake Lane NE around 1:10 a.m. — "appeared to have started in a barbeque located under a covered patio on the back deck of a 5,000 square foot rambler with daylight basement and then extended into the roof."
KOMO News
Police investigating if recent string of cannabis shop burglaries are connected
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in western Washington are looking into whether a series of burglaries at cannabis shops could be connected. There's been no confirmation of a link yet, but many of the burglaries have happened in a similar way. Two stores in Auburn and one in Renton...
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
KOMO News
Metro Parks Tacoma wants to increase its levy to pay for programs, maintenance
TACOMA, Wash. — Metro Parks Tacoma is seeking to restore its levy to support its parks and recreation maintenance and operations. Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be up to voters this fall. If approved, Proposition 1 would restore the district's regular property tax levy to 75 cents per $1,000. Currently, Metro Parks Tacoma levy rate is 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
KOMO News
Police investigating break-in at Olympia cannabis shop
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two recent pot shop burglaries involve a car plowing through a storefront and the suspects going only after merchandise, and no cash. Law enforcement will be looking into whether the cases could be connected, according to Tacoma police. The Green Lady cannabis shop in Olympia got...
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
KOMO News
Puget Sound trick-or-treaters will likely spend Halloween dodging light showers
While Monday will pale in comparison to the wettest Halloween ever in Seattle (2015), trick-or-treaters will still be soaked by 3/4 of an inch of rain by the end of the night. A lucky break in the rain occurs for many neighborhoods Monday night, however. The exception will be Central Sound, where trick-or-treaters dodge lingering light showers over Snohomish and northern King County communities.
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is behind bars Monday morning accused in the deaths of two people in a Georgetown apartment Sunday afternoon. Seattle police said officers booked a 42-year-old man into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide. Police said they do not believe this to be a random homicide.
KOMO News
Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
KOMO News
Veterinarian staffing crisis could delay pet adoptions
SEATTLE, Wash. — Finding a veterinarian is becoming increasingly difficult for new pet parents as clinics in western Washington and across the country are facing a staffing crisis. It didn't take long for eight-month-old Daisy, a Labradoodle, to become a permanent member of Jon Mathison's family. "The kids love...
KOMO News
Suspects in Kirkland rape tracked down and arrested in Seattle
Police tracked down and arrested two men tied to a rape investigation in Kirkland. The woman who was attacked said she was asleep in her home around 1:00 a.m. on Friday when two armed men broke into her home. One of the men then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Both...
KOMO News
Pigs on Parade returns to Pike Place Market
SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Pigs on Parade” showcase has returned to Harvest Festival in celebration of the Pike Place Market Foundation’s 40th anniversary as well as the $40 million it has invested into the downtown community. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4...
KOMO News
Gallery: Belltown Protest for Iran
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people protested in front of the Space Needle in Belltown. The protest was held to spread awareness of the actions of the Iranian regime. Protests have taken place over the world following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman...
KOMO News
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
KOMO News
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
KOMO News
Kirkland Police Dept. holding its third Guns for Gift Cards event
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department hosted its third Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, October 29. This event plans to build upon the success of the two exchanges held earlier this year in June and July. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response at our earlier events,”...
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for two men accused of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman
KIRKLAND, Wash — Kirkland police said they are searching for two men who reportedly broken into a home armed with handguns early Friday morning. One of the men is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping inside. According to police, the suspects appeared to have entered...
KOMO News
First Bezos Academy offering tuition-free preschool coming to Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Families in Everett will soon get the chance to send their children to a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in downtown. The Bezos Academy is projected to open in early 2023. It is a non-profit organization founded by Jeff Bezos, the creator of the Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.
KOMO News
Seattle Sea Dragons among 8 XFL teams to kick off season in February
SEATTLE — The XFL is returning to Seattle, and the team has a new name... kind of. The football league announced Monday the eight teams set to play this season, including the Seattle Sea Dragons — a slight variation of last year's Dragons mascot. The season kicks off on Feb. 18.
