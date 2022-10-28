Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/30 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS CAPTURE AWA TAG TITLES, WWE'S FAN APPRECIATION EVENT IN CT, CWHOLLYWOOD IS BORN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN COMPETES IN MEMPHIS AND MORE
On this day in history in .... 1969 - Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeat Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to win back the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship in Gifu, Japan. The belts had been held up following an earlier match between the two teams on October 10th. This would be Inoki's last title in the JWA, as he would was fired from in December of 1971 while still holding the tag titles. Reportedly, Inoki was planning a coup against JWA management. Inoki would go on to form New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN JOSE, PRE-SALE CODE
The first major international event for NJPW in 2023 is official!. During Rumble on 44th Street it was announced that Battle in the Valley will hit the San Jose Civic Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. In 2021, Battle in the Valley saw the debut of JONAH in NJPW and Will Ospreay taking on Ren Narita before confronting Kazuchika Okada after his own match with Buddy Matthews.
WHAT IS BEING ADVERTISED LOCALLY FOR RAW TOMORROW, WWE IN MEXICO CITY TONIGHT AND MORE
WWE's Raw brand will finish out their Mexico loop today in Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. If anyone is attending, we are seeking live reports. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley is being locally advertised as the main event of tomorrow's Monday Night Raw taping in Dallas, Texas.
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor. *Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne. *Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
IS MIKE TYSON RETURNING TO AEW TO WRESTLE? WWE ON A&E, ROH-KOFF-SINCLAIR AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. It's slated to return in early 2023, perhaps as soon as January. There are documentaries on Dusty Rhodes, Kane, Ricky Steamboat, The Iron Sheik and many others in the works. It's been a year since Sinclair decided to shut down...
COMPLETE MLW FIGHTLAND 2022 COVERAGE FROM PHILADELPHIA
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of Major League Wrestling's Fightland 2022 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia!. Coverage will commence upon the start of the opening content. Pre-Show Notes:. Atlas Security in the house...the legendary photographer George Napolitano is in attendance to document the show....They have one section of...
NEW JAPAN OFFICIALLY PULLS KARL ANDERSON FROM NEXT WEEK'S OSAKA EVENT
Despite extensive efforts by New Japan Pro-Wrestling to negotiate with Karl Anderson regarding his scheduled match in Osaka at Battle Autumn on November 5, NJPW officials have still been met with no response, and have been left with no other option but to cancel the planned NEVER Openweight Championship match.
NJPW STRONG REPORT: LAWLOR VERSUS ISHII, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Ari Daivari joins Alex and Ian. He says he wants the whole wrestling world that since his trust kicked in, he is the richest person in wrestling. He said he would be scouting AEW and Ring of Honor as well as New Japan. He says he has had his eye on his opponent tonight. If Kevin survives tonight, maybe there will be a spot for you in the Trustbusters.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW HALLOWEEN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt...
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON MATCH VS. GREAT MUTA
Yahoo Sports Japan has an article on the Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match taking place on 1/1 in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The article states that there were initial disagreements when Vince McMahon was still in charge, but they continued negotiations following McMahon's exit and only came to an agreement on the 26th of this month.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS
Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights of Impact on AXS:. Alan Angels RETURNS vs. Trey Miguel in X-Division Title Tournament | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. Can Bully Ray Be Trusted? | Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. ALL-STAR Knockouts Main Event | Mickie, Wilde and...
MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY, JERICHO FACING FORMER ROH CHAMP IN CHARM CITY & MORE
AEW returns to Baltimore, Maryland this Wednesday at the Chesapeake Arena for Dynamite on TBS, featuring:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with...
HOW NEW DAY SPENT THEIR FLIGHT TO EUROPE, MIZ, AJ AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell's A Star!. NASCAR's Corey LaJoie Hits the Ring With WWE's AJ Styles | Race For The Championship | USA Network. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
LOW KI VS. SHINGO, BRISCOES VS. AUSSIE OPEN & MORE: 10/28 HOUSE OF GLORY 'EXODUS' IN QUEENS, NY RESULTS
House of Glory Exodus results from La Boom in Queens, NY:. *Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match. *The Mane Event defeated the Brick City Boyz. *Evander James defeated Encore Moore. *HOG...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 6 NOW STREAMING
WOW Episode 6 - Tormenta vs Reina Del Rey & Tag Team Matches | Full Ep. | Women Of Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DALLAS
*WWE NXT's Kiana James pinned Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. The idea was Benjamin wasn't there so it was a handicap match for Truth. Shelton arrived mid-match. Truth and Benjamin get the win. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
MORE ON WWE'S WHEEL OF FORTUNE WEEK, WWE CELEBRATES YOKOZUNA AND MORE
Ad Week featured an article on the planned WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune at this link, noting the episodes will be taped in February 2023 and air right before Wrestlemania 39 in late March. There will be 15 WWE personalities paired with the fans picked to appear and compete on the game show.
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
10/39 NJPW BATTLE AUTUMN '22: WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS ARE SET
10/30/22 Results from New Japan’s Battle Autumn’22, Semifinals of the World Television Title Tournament is set from Chiba, Japan:. DOUKI forces Fujita to submit to the Italian Stretch #32. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima vs. Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. United Empire hits an Imperial Drop on Nakashima....
