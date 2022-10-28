Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Ari Daivari joins Alex and Ian. He says he wants the whole wrestling world that since his trust kicked in, he is the richest person in wrestling. He said he would be scouting AEW and Ring of Honor as well as New Japan. He says he has had his eye on his opponent tonight. If Kevin survives tonight, maybe there will be a spot for you in the Trustbusters.

1 DAY AGO