Hadley woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot; Faces misdemeanors, feds say

ALBANY — A Hadley woman has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Katelyn Bartow, 29, of Hadley, was arrested and arraigned Thursday on four charges, all misdemeanors.

She’s accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, officials said.

Specific details on what she is accused of doing were not available Thursday evening, including the federal charging document. Bartow’s arrest was first reported by The Albany Times-Union.

She was arrested Tuesday morning and released with conditions after a court appearance. Among the conditions of her release is that she is not to go to Washington, D.C. unless it’s for court.

Bartow is due to appear in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia via Zoom Nov. 3. The U.S. Attorneys Office in Washington is prosecuting the case.

Her arrest follows others in the Capitol Region related to the Jan. 6 riot.

Schenectady resident Brandon Fellows, a Niskayuna High School graduate, remains in custody awaiting trial on more serious charges that could net him years in prison, if convicted. He recently made a renewed bid for release pending trial. Prosecutors this week filed to oppose that. A decision is due later. His case is set for trial in February.

