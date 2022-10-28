AREA ROUNDUP: Venice girls, DeSoto boys golf teams advance

The Vence girls golf team and the DeSoto County boys squad each advanced at their respective district tournaments over the past two days.

Venice girls: Hayli Snaer carded an 85 to lead her team to a third-place finish in the District 3A-12 meet Thursday at Heritage Oaks Country Club.

Gulf Coast won the meet with a score of 303. Riverview and Venice followed at 360 and 378. The top three teams in each district advance to next week’s regionals.

DeSoto County boys: The Bulldogs, who finished their season with a school-record 12-1 mark, moved on to regionals with a strong performance Wednesday at the District 2A-12 tournament hosted by Parrish Community at River Wilderness Golf and Country Club. Marquez Angeles won the individual title with a 74.

DeSoto County’s lone loss this season was a one-stroke defeat to Lemon Bay.

VolleyballDill earns district honor: Charlotte volleyball coach Michelle Dill was voted FACA District 6A-16 coach of the year following the Tarpons’ breakout regular season.

Charlotte enters Saturday’s regional semifinals with an 18-1 record, the best winning percentage of any team in school history.