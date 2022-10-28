Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Girls Tennis: Every photo gallery from the 2022 fall campaign
We had our talented photographers at many matches and tournaments this fall providing stellar action shots and more all season long. And while we would have liked to get more pictures taken of players all around the state, take a look at every gallery that came in below from this past year for girls tennis.
Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC
The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0