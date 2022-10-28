ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Every photo gallery from the 2022 fall campaign

We had our talented photographers at many matches and tournaments this fall providing stellar action shots and more all season long. And while we would have liked to get more pictures taken of players all around the state, take a look at every gallery that came in below from this past year for girls tennis.
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC

The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022

The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy