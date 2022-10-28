ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangevale, CA

Comments / 24

plantpc4u
3d ago

POS. Get your cats inside! That’s horrible. It had been shown that animal killers become human killers. So sick of them letting people out of jail to commit more crimes. I wish people got the same exact punishment they put others through. I feel so bad for the animals. Cruel, senseless no good for nothing kid.

Reply(1)
19
Diana Davis
3d ago

so so wrong where is the justice for all the animals he killed and it's more than 2 The public not just in orangevale will be keeping a close eye

Reply
7
Monday Parker
3d ago

Questions for Mom....Did he wet the bed until a late age, or still? Does he start fires?!?! Just two quick simple questions. Signed concerned community member.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors in Orangevale still on edge after alleged cat killer arrested, released

ORANGEVALE — An teen was arrested Tuesday after home surveillance video allegedly linked him to an animal cruelty case. Colin Lendewig, 18, is charged with felony cruelty to animals as well as petty theft after what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department calls an extensive investigation. Two home surveillance videos provided to CBS13 show Lendewig allegedly taking cats from the driveway of a home on Deanna Avenue in September.In the first video, Lendewig comes into the driveway of the home, picks up a cat lying in the yard, and walks away. Off camera, the cat can be heard crying out in...
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Dog "Zeus" that bit three people, including a police officer, euthanized

SACRAMENTO - The dog named "Zeus" which was declared dangerous by the city of Elk Grove, has been put down, despite desperate pleas from its owner.The owner had appealed several rulings to euthanize the German shepherd after it bit three people, including a police officer.According to the City of Elk Grove Animal Services, the first unprovoked attack on a resident happened on May 16, 2022. After the attacks, two hearings were held by two separate independent hearing officers on June 8, 2022, and August 15, 2022, animal services said. The first hearing officer confirmed that the dog was properly designated as...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Halloween attackers sentenced to prison

PLACERVILLE — Two women have been sentenced to prison for their violent and "shocking" attack on two people on Main Street in Placerville last year.Placerville police say that on Halloween night 2021, Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were walking down Main Street with a knife and hatchet hitting windows of businesses, knocking over signs, and smearing fake blood on property. Police say two bystanders, a man, and a woman, then asked them to stop and the suspects allegedly attacked them.The man received cuts to his hand, according to police, and the woman received cuts to her face. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her.Court records detail the attack on the woman with a hatchet that caused an injury that "put out an eye or significantly render it useless…"Their sentences were handed down on October 7.  Economou pleaded guilty to four counts of mayhem and Bertrand pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.  Economou will spend four years in prison, while Bertrand will serve two years behind bars. Each one of Bertrand's sentences carries a two-year sentence, but both will be served concurrently. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy