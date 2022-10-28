With eight days to go until Election Day and early voting already underway, the two candidates vying for Los Angeles City's top post held nothing back while on the campaign trail. Mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are all smiles with potential voters but are trading jabs when addressing each other.On Monday, Congresswoman Bass said Caruso is lying about his political beliefs and his switch in January to the Democratic party. Caruso brushed off Bass' most recent attack and said the pair should focus on the issues at hand rather than reverting to name-calling."When you want to be the mayor of...

