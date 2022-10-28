Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Hysteria, Mischief Night from 1938 to 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Murphy Administration Proposes New Inland Flood Protection RuleMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenMontclair, NJ
Related
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 2 first round roundup for Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Gianna Macrino starred for top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, with three goals and two assists in its 8-0 win over 16th-seeded Holmdel in North Caldwell. Evangeline Minnella added two goals and three assists while Adelaide Minnella recorded two goals and one assist. 4-Madison 4, 13-Mendham...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 31
Top-seeded Harrison ninth-seeded defeated Hackettstown 2-1 behind two second half goals after trailing early in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 tournament, in Harrison. Diego Gonzalez and Brandon Moreno scored for Harrison (15-2-1) in the second half. Hackettstown (11-6) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal...
NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament quarterfinal recap for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Point Pleasant Beach 1, New Egypt 1 (PPB advances 5-3 in shootout) Owen Curtis had four saves in goal, and stopped two out of five shots in the shootout, to help lead Point Pleasant Beach past New Egypt 1-1 in New Egypt. The game was tied at 1 at the...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Josh Moreland posted a goal and an assist as eighth-seeded Sterling pulled off the upset, defeating top-seeded West Deptford 3-1 in Westville. Robby Toomey also had a goal and an assist with Jason Camardo also scoring a goal. Travis Schmid had seven saves. Gavin Zuzulock had West Deptford’s (14-6-2) only...
Boys soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B first-round recaps for Oct.31
Manny Lazor had two goals and two assists to lead seventh-seeded Eastern Christian to a 7-0 victory over 10th-seeded St. Mary of Rutherford in the first round of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in North Haledon. Michael Cook, Ruslan Gorter, Noah Chae, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Sebastiano Secades also contributed...
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Danny Herdon scored the go-ahead go in the 69th minute to help lead eighth-seeded St. John Vianney past ninth-seeded Union Catholic 2-1 in Holmdel. Kyle DiMarco also scored a goal in the 60th minute with Anthony Marano and Luke Malloy tallying an assist each. Union Catholic falls to 5-13. St....
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0