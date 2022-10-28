Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 31
An opening-minute goal gave second-seeded Holmdel all the momentum it needed in a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Rumson Fair-Haven in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament, in Holmdel. Colin Hynes scored one minute into the game off of a corner kick from David Weiner. The Rumson Fair-Haven...
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 1 first round roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Kayla Connors had a goal and an assist for ninth-seeded Belvidere (11-7) in its 2-0 victory against eighth-seeded Boonton in the first round of the North Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Boonton. Ellie Kardos got Belvidere (11-7) on the board in the second quarter before Connors tacked on another goal...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz each had a goal and an assist as seventh-seeded Roxbury defeated second-seeded Montville, 4-3, in double overtime, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 quarterfinals in Montville. Alex Visha and Asher Metz scored a goal apiece for Roxbury (13-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime....
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Josh Moreland posted a goal and an assist as eighth-seeded Sterling pulled off the upset, defeating top-seeded West Deptford 3-1 in Westville. Robby Toomey also had a goal and an assist with Jason Camardo also scoring a goal. Travis Schmid had seven saves. Gavin Zuzulock had West Deptford’s (14-6-2) only...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Patrick Marino scored the only goal of the game as eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep defeated ninth-seeded St. Joseph (Mont.) 1-0 in Ramsey. Noah Granados assisted on Marino’s goal with Dennis Mirante tallying five saves in goal. Carlos Saldana had eight saves for St. Joseph (8-13). Don Bosco Prep (8-6-1)...
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Football: Mountain Lakes over Boonton in North 1, Group 1
Second-seeded Mountain Lakes rolled to a 35-10 victory over seventh-seeded Boonton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (8-1) will host third-seeded Waldwick in the semifinal round next Friday. The Lakers led 21-3 at halftime after Metin...
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses Gavin Wimsatt’s status after QB suffers injury in loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is being evaluated by doctors after taking a hard hit that forced him off the field in the fourth quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference.
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
