Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Group 3 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31 (Photos)
Sebastian Witt dove to his left to make the clinching save for 12th-seeded Moorestown as it advanced past 13th-seeded Cumberland in penalty kicks by a 3-1 margin in the South Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals in Moorestown. The two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and two overtime...
Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC
The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 2 first round roundup for Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Gianna Macrino starred for top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, with three goals and two assists in its 8-0 win over 16th-seeded Holmdel in North Caldwell. Evangeline Minnella added two goals and three assists while Adelaide Minnella recorded two goals and one assist. 4-Madison 4, 13-Mendham...
Boys soccer: North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Rohan Castillo’s second half goal was enough to see fifth-seeded South Plainfield beat fourth-seeded Belleville 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys soccer State Tournament, in Belleville. A tight affair saw the deadlock broken with an assist from South Plainfield’s (12-5-3) Helius Munoz....
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Patrick Marino scored the only goal of the game as eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep defeated ninth-seeded St. Joseph (Mont.) 1-0 in Ramsey. Noah Granados assisted on Marino’s goal with Dennis Mirante tallying five saves in goal. Carlos Saldana had eight saves for St. Joseph (8-13). Don Bosco Prep (8-6-1)...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Highland wins big over Manasquan in the Central Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Highland defeated fourth-seeded Manasquan 32-7 behind a dominant offensive performance in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs, in Manasquan. Highland (6-4) had a messy start to the game by fumbling the ball away on its first drive and giving Manasquan (4-4) an opportunity to...
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
NJ lottery winners: 4 Powerball tickets worth $50,000; 2 Jersey Cash 5 players split $464,530 jackpot
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Four lottery players in New Jersey won $50,000 playing Powerball over the weekend, lottery officials said. They each won second-tier prices by matching four of the white white balls and the Power Ball in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57. The Power Ball was 23. […]
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
The Toms River, NJ Area Desperately Needs This Type Of Business Now
I am still ecstatic over the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey. To date, there are 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries scattered across the Garden State. There's Zen Leaf located at 2100 NJ-66 in Neptune Township which I have been to and has a beautiful interior. There is also...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0