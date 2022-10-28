Read full article on original website
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
▶️ St. Charles and Bend PD partner to take back drugs
St. Charles worked with Bend Police to take back medications on Saturday. The event was an opportunity for those in the community to safely dispose of old and unused prescription and over the counter medicines. Those driving through the parking lot were pleased the service was offered, including one man...
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Warming Shelter resident arrested in stabbing of another man outside facility
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend Warming Shelter resident was arrested Thursday evening on charges he confronted and stabbed another man in the chest outside the Northeast Second Street facility, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the shelter on the reported stabbing, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt...
Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard
Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun
A 36-year-old Bend man was arrested on menacing, disorderly conduct and firearm charges Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened convenience store staff and customers with a handgun, pointing it at one customer. The post Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout
Bend police are asking the public for help in finding a large, dark-colored SUV involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash Thursday night at the Northwest Newport Avenue and 14th Street roundabout that critically injured a 76-year-old Bend man. The post Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Woman arrested in 15-business burglary spree in Bend, Redmond
Police say they have arrested a Bend woman believed to be responsible for 15 different burglaries at businesses in Bend and Redmond over the past six weeks. That includes nine burglaries Redmond Police reported last week. Laura Marie Zachary, 30, faces 13 counts of burglary, 13 counts of criminal mischief,...
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Bystanders Rescue Two People After Kayaks Overturn on Oregon River
Bystanders were able to rescue two kayakers, one of whom was critically injured, after their kayak overturned in the Deschutes River. The couple’s kayak happened to overturn at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint. That’s located west of Redmond, Oregon, and this happened on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
▶️ Security video shows Big O Bagels burglar trying to break open safe
Security camera video shows a burglar trying to break into a small safe at a Redmond business. It’s one of at least nine burglaries at over six days last week that Redmond Police are investigating. The video was recorded at Big O Bagels on SW 17th Street, which Redmond...
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes
The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
