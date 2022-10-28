Read full article on original website
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Family claims 'Spookiest Yard' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best decor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween...
'Trunk or Treat' event at Sheppard Motors keeps families dry
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday night's forecast may be cool and rainy, but a car dealership had one of many local events where families could stay dry and celebrate Halloween!. Monday afternoon Sheppard Motors hosted a 'Trunk or Treat event' in their Eugene showroom. Families got to check out decorated...
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
No threat found after Riverbend Hospital active shooter text alerts
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police responded Sunday night to reports of internal text alerts at Riverbend Hospital alerting employees of an active shooter situation. The active shooter alerts were followed by a series of decreasing level alerts, Springfield Police say. Springfield Police arrived at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. and contacted hospital security staff.
Candy with a Cop: Eugene kids kick off Halloween learning safe trick-or-treating
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
Fireworks banned in the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department stated that effective Saturday, October 29, 2022, all consumer fireworks are banned in the City of Eugene. (See Council ordinance #20674) EPD says that people can no longer sell, purchase, or use fireworks within the city's limits. Officials say examples include:. Sparklers.
Buck deer left to waste in Eugene; public's help sought to find person(s) responsible
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public's help to identify those involved in the waste of a buck deer in Eugene. At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, troopers learned of the buck deer left to waste along Willow Creek Road near W 18th Ave.
Roseburg Police K9 helps in arrest of suspected California drug traffickers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men Saturday for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County., the agency reported in a news release. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year-old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, Calif.,...
Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new location
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
Eugene YMCA hosts family friendly Halloween event
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume
The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
Saving Grace in need of food for its shelter animals
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is in need of food donations. "With so many dogs continuing to steam in as strays, and so many cats still on our waiting list, we are in need of food for our shelter animals," Saving Grace said on social media. "Unfortunately, the donated pallets we have received in the past are becoming few and far between so we are humbly asking our supporters to help. All food we receive that we cannot feed to shelter pets goes to our pet food bank."
Napa Valley artist featured in new exhibit at UCC's Fine Arts Gallery
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Sue Bradford’s “Legacy” opens Monday, October 31, to both the general public and Umpqua Community College students at the UCC Art Gallery, the college said. The Napa, Californian resident’s work examines the language used to define women using dress and apron motifs.
Average gas prices fall in Eugene, but tight supply may cause future challenges
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.83/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a...
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
UO Student Life encourages students to stay safe Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Life division at the University of Oregon is encouraging students to stay safe and keep each other safe for the holiday weekend. That also means being remaining in good conduct and behavior on and off campus. Party patrols with Eugene Police will be out...
