Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Group 2 first round recaps for Oct. 31
Patience Mares scored the lone goal of the game as ninth-seeded Barnegat defeated eighth-seeded Delran 1-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament, in Delran. Mares’ goal came right near the halftime buzzer after the Delran (10-8) defense failed to clear the ball away on a...
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Woodstown still reinventing itself in time for field hockey playoffs
The Wolverines all knew this year would be different. Two huge events — Woodstown’s appearance in the NJSIAA Group 1 field hockey championship game last November and graduation in June — made that perfectly clear. This fall has been about reinvention.
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 31
Colton Shaub scored three straight goals to open the game as top-seeded Haddon Township defeated ninth-seeded Gateway 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Westmont. Shaub’s first half hat trick was the key to Haddon Township (17-2-1) getting out a 4-0 lead at halftime. Eammon...
Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC
The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz each had a goal and an assist as seventh-seeded Roxbury defeated second-seeded Montville, 4-3, in double overtime, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 quarterfinals in Montville. Alex Visha and Asher Metz scored a goal apiece for Roxbury (13-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime....
NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament quarterfinal recap for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Point Pleasant Beach 1, New Egypt 1 (PPB advances 5-3 in shootout) Owen Curtis had four saves in goal, and stopped two out of five shots in the shootout, to help lead Point Pleasant Beach past New Egypt 1-1 in New Egypt. The game was tied at 1 at the...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Non-Public B, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Three goals on either side of halftime saw sixth-seeded Ranney defeat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Tinton Falls. A brace from Tyler Yang helped lead the way for Ranney (8-7-2), with the team finding the net...
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses Gavin Wimsatt’s status after QB suffers injury in loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is being evaluated by doctors after taking a hard hit that forced him off the field in the fourth quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference.
Do Phillies benefit from rained-out World Series Game 3? Is there concern for ace?
PHILADELPHIA - The postponement of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night may play in the Phillies’ favor as they are better able to set their rotation to win the best-of-7 series. While the Astros stayed in their rotation - Lance McCullers will pitch Game 3, Cristian...
