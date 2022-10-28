Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial Scheduled for Windsor Man Wounded in 2021 by Broome Deputy
According to Broome County Court documents, the trial was scheduled to start October 31 for a Windsor man who was wounded by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy after firing a gun at a vehicle that turned around in his driveway over a year ago. News accounts following the incident...
Fentanyl may have contributed to Town of Union crash
Fentanyl may have contributed to a crash that occurred in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th.
Ride share driver shot in Johnson City
A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m.
Florida Man Accused of Shooting JC Rideshare Driver in the Back
An angry rideshare customer has been charged with attempted murder after a driver was shot in Johnson City. Authorities say the 49-year-old man was assaulted on Floral Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Village police were sent to the neighborhood after someone reported a dispute. While officers were on their way,...
Susquehanna County Motorist Runs Rather than Helps Following Crash
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash at the beginning of the month in Bridgewater Township in which the driver of one vehicle was hurt and the driver and occupants of the other vehicle took off running rather than help the injured woman. Authorities say at 8:42...
Fentanyl Found at Site of Broome County One-Car Accident
According to a press release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, authorities found fentanyl at the site of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 17C in the Town of Union on Friday morning. According to Broome County authorities, 39-year-old Hector Figeroa was traveling eastbound on State Route 17C in the...
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband
The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Kyle D. Corbin pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. This comes after Corbin admitted he brought methamphetamine into the jail while he...
Inmate admits to smuggling meth into Broome County Jail
Today in Broome County Court, Kyle Corbin, 24 of Endicott, pled guilty to felony Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband.
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
Three inmates arrested inside Broome County Jail
Three inmates have been arrested and charged with crimes that they allegedly committed while inside Broome County Jail.
Woman charged with DWI after Cortland County crash
On October 30th and 3:01 a.m., Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on State Route 215.
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
Broome tries to break the world record for reading
Read for the Record is a global initiative put on by Jumpstart that strives to set the world record for the most amount of people reading the same book on the same day.
Cortlandville man charged with stealing from Walmart
On October 27th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported larceny at the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs
On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.
Wrong-way parkway driver charged with homicide
The man who killed Alfred and Paula Latessa in August on the Vestal Parkway will go to trial.
