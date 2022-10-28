ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Kyle D. Corbin pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. This comes after Corbin admitted he brought methamphetamine into the jail while he...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
CORNING, NY
wwnytv.com

No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
WATERTOWN, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy