Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
15th-seeded South Brunswick’s run continues as Aidan Chang and Christopher Gerbavac scored to lead it to a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Long Branch in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Long Branch. Chang got South Brunswick (7-9-4) on the board in the fifth minute before...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Zach Perron’s goal from inside the 18 in the game’s 44th minute was the difference as sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded and No. 7 Newark East Side, 1-0, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark.
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 2 first round roundup for Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Gianna Macrino starred for top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, with three goals and two assists in its 8-0 win over 16th-seeded Holmdel in North Caldwell. Evangeline Minnella added two goals and three assists while Adelaide Minnella recorded two goals and one assist. 4-Madison 4, 13-Mendham...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Non-Public B, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Three goals on either side of halftime saw sixth-seeded Ranney defeat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Tinton Falls. A brace from Tyler Yang helped lead the way for Ranney (8-7-2), with the team finding the net...
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 31
Colton Shaub scored three straight goals to open the game as top-seeded Haddon Township defeated ninth-seeded Gateway 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Westmont. Shaub’s first half hat trick was the key to Haddon Township (17-2-1) getting out a 4-0 lead at halftime. Eammon...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC
The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
HS Boys Soccer Photos: Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock: North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
