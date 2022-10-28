ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022

The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC

The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)

Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)

Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury

A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

