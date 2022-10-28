Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion vs. Miami Dolphins
A day after the Miami Dolphins shredded their NFL-worst defense for 382 yards passing, the Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant declined comment Monday. Lions coach Dan Campbell later addressed the move, confirmed by multiple sources, at his weekly news conference Monday afternoon. ...
Tua Tagovailoa plays reporter, asks Jaylen Waddle question after Dolphins win over Lions
Sunday has been a great day so far for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, especially after they just scored a 31-27 road win over the Detroit Lions. The fun spilled into the postgame presser, with Tagovailoa pretending to be a reporter lobbing questions instead of touchdown passes to Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel north to take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami has...
Eric Rowe appears to be shocked that he’s inactive for Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins released their list of inactives shortly before their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Among the five included on the list was safety Eric Rowe. However, the 30-year-old seems surprised that he was a scratch for the Sunday contest. It is unclear why the Dolphins opted...
FOX Sports
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Miami Dolphins list 5 players as inactive for matchup vs. Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions, and the team recently announced that five players won’t be suiting up. Among those names, the most notable absence is safety Eric Rowe. The 30-year-old will miss his second game of the 2022 campaign. He has appeared in six games this season after sitting out Miami’s opener.
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field
Miami Dolphins: Detroit Lions by the numbers 2022
The Miami Dolphins are heading north to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions but what do we really know about them? They are better than their 1-5 record. Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media this week and said that the Detroit Lions are indeed better than their record. In his words, “They play tough”. What else would you expect from a team coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell?
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0