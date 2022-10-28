ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Miami Dolphins list 5 players as inactive for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions, and the team recently announced that five players won’t be suiting up. Among those names, the most notable absence is safety Eric Rowe. The 30-year-old will miss his second game of the 2022 campaign. He has appeared in six games this season after sitting out Miami’s opener.
Miami Dolphins: Detroit Lions by the numbers 2022

The Miami Dolphins are heading north to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions but what do we really know about them? They are better than their 1-5 record. Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media this week and said that the Detroit Lions are indeed better than their record. In his words, “They play tough”. What else would you expect from a team coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell?
