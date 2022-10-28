ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 10/31 WWE Raw

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions changed hands on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. In the main event, Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) defended the gold against the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Damage CTRL previously took the duo out of action with brutal attacks, but they returned earlier in the night on the Halloween edition of Raw. Bliss challenged the champions to a title match, and it was confirmed for the main event.
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament

The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently

Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn

FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
Deconstructing The Devil in MJF | Tim & Joel Pod

Tim and Joel are back for another week's worth of wrestling banter - from MJF's babyface-devil persona to Sami Zayn breaking the ENTIRE Bloodline this past week on SmackDown. Join the boys for a lighthearted look at this week in wrestling. "They always said the Devil would be handsome..." -...
AEW Has More Full-Time Signed Talent That Haven't Been Announced Yet

Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.
