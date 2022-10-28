Read full article on original website
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/31): Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31) Athena defeated Janai Kai. Dante...
Serpentico Speaks With Fightful About AEW, Greektown Wrestling, More | 2022 Interview
Joel Pearl speaks with AEW's Serpentico at Greektown Wrestling!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 10/31 WWE Raw
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions changed hands on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. In the main event, Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) defended the gold against the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Damage CTRL previously took the duo out of action with brutal attacks, but they returned earlier in the night on the Halloween edition of Raw. Bliss challenged the champions to a title match, and it was confirmed for the main event.
Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi Match, More Set For 11/5 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (11/5) #1 Contender's Match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs. LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs.and West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Fightful will have coverage of the show as it airs on Saturday.
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28): Mandy Rose And Wes Lee In Action
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28) - Women's Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. - Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. - NXT Tag Team...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
AEW Rampage On 10/28 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July, Demo Rating Dips Slightly
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/28 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is down big from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July.
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29):Tomohiro Ishii Faces Tom Lawlor
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 29. Matches were taped Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29) - Ari Daivari def. Kevin...
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29): Nick Gage Faces Lio Rush; Taya Valkyrie, Mike Bailey, More Compete
Game Changer Wrestling held its Hit Em Up event on October 29 from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29) - Steel Cage: Starboy Charlie def. Juicy Finau. - YAMATO def. Jordan...
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently
Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn
FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
Kevin Patrick To Become WWE 'After The Bell' Co-Host, Mankind Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 31, 2022. - Kevin Patrick is set to join Corey Graves on WWE's After The Bell podcast going forward. - Check out the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas below:. - Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headline Raw: WWE Now,...
Mouse's Wrestling Adventures - Fright Night IV Results (10/29): Billie Starkz Faces Alec Price
Independent promotion Mouse's Wrestling Adventures held its Fright Night IV event on October 29 from Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops in New Albany, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Mouse's Wrestling Adventures - Fright Night IV Results (10/29) - Brogan Finlay...
Deconstructing The Devil in MJF | Tim & Joel Pod
Tim and Joel are back for another week's worth of wrestling banter - from MJF's babyface-devil persona to Sami Zayn breaking the ENTIRE Bloodline this past week on SmackDown. Join the boys for a lighthearted look at this week in wrestling. "They always said the Devil would be handsome..." -...
NXT Level Up Results (10/28): Jakara Jackson Debuts, Trick Williams In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/28) - Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. - Trick Williams cuts a promo. -...
Matt Cardona: Without Z! True Long Island Story, There Would Be No BTE And No AEW
Ask and you shall receive. Matt Cardona has held many championships throughout his career, but the one that never leaves his side, unless he loses it, is the Internet Championship. The belt was created in 2011 on Z! True Long Island Story, which was a YouTube show created by Cardona during his WWE tenure.
NEW 10 Results (10/27): Davey Richards, Rachael Ellering, Nicole Matthews In Action
NEW 10 Results (10/27) - NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) def. Davey Richards. - NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) def. Eli Surge. - Team Eddie O. (Casey Ferreira & Julian Valentine) def. Team Elliot Tyler (Max Benson & Rose) - Mr. Ferguson & Travis Williams def. Coco Flash & Sonico.
AEW Has More Full-Time Signed Talent That Haven't Been Announced Yet
Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.
