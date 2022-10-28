Read full article on original website
Related
Column | Rat poison or not, Ole Miss is where it is
Oh, the rat poison will be coming heavily over the next 12 days or so. Ole Miss is 8-1 and ranked No. 11 and No. 10 in the major national polls. The Rebels don't play this weekend and have two weeks to prepare for, well, what sets up to be one of the biggest games in the modern era of Ole Miss football. Your 8-1 Ole Miss Rebels host Alabama on Nov. 12. If Alabama beats LSU on Saturday, this game could be for all the marbles in the SEC West with a trip to Atlanta on the line...and perhaps even more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Reeling Gators arrive just in time for Jimbo Fisher, Aggies
Jimbo Fisher said it again at his postgame press conference on Saturday following a 31-28 loss to Ole Miss at Kyle Field. One play away. It’s almost become the team motto. Texas A&M is 3-5 on the season overall and 1-4 in the SEC, and over 4 of those the Aggies have lost by an average of 4 points. So, maybe there’s something to that.
Alabama/Ole Miss Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Rebels will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT as the CBS SEC Game of the Week.
‘We Have The Best Running Back Group in The Country’: Ole Miss Rebels’ Quarterback Jaxson Dart Praises His Backfield
Ole Miss Rebels’ sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart discusses playing on Kyle Field for the first time and the Rebels mentality towards finishing strong.
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M player reacts to Lane Kiffin appearing to call him an expletive during Saturday's game
Texas A&M fell for a fourth game in a row on Saturday night at Kyle Field. This time, it was the Ole Miss Rebels handing the Aggies a 31-28 defeat. During the game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was animated at certain points and in one situation, appeared to direct an expletive at Texas A&M freshman DB Bryce Anderson.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sounded like a big hypocrite after win against Texas A&M
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin went full hypocrite on Saturday night after his team’s win against the Texas A&M Aggies. After the 31-28 win in College Stadion, Kiffin spoke to reporters and he brought up the Aggies’ frequent injury timeouts. “You guys saw it, whatever it...
thecomeback.com
Wild women’s soccer fight goes viral, three players ejected
The Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers women’s soccer teams played an incredible and competitive SEC Tournament women’s soccer match on Sunday afternoon as the match between the two rivals was decided in penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods.
WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Jaws With Texas A&M DB During Review
The Rebels head coach had some words with an Aggies player during a play review on Saturday night.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
thelocalvoice.net
Upcoming Speaker Series at the University of Mississippi Spotlights Leadership
Experts in the field of leadership in civilian and military life will speak next month at the University of Mississippi as the first of a collaborative speaker series created by the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Army ROTC program. Maj. Gen. William Freeman Jr., Col. Andrew Robertson, and Carl...
virtualbx.com
College Station: Texas A&M Breaks Ground On New Business Education Complex
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the Mays Business Education Complex, slated for completion by spring 2025. Image: Texas A&M. College Station (Brazos County) – Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion to its new Business Education Complex (BEC). The groundbreaking for...
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
KBTX.com
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police
A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, College Station police said.
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
