Oh, the rat poison will be coming heavily over the next 12 days or so. Ole Miss is 8-1 and ranked No. 11 and No. 10 in the major national polls. The Rebels don't play this weekend and have two weeks to prepare for, well, what sets up to be one of the biggest games in the modern era of Ole Miss football. Your 8-1 Ole Miss Rebels host Alabama on Nov. 12. If Alabama beats LSU on Saturday, this game could be for all the marbles in the SEC West with a trip to Atlanta on the line...and perhaps even more.

OXFORD, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO