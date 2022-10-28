ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How CMC proved to 49ers he could execute halfback pass

As the 49ers pondered Thursday whether or not their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, was capable of faking the Los Angeles Rams out with a halfback pass, the team didn’t have to wait long for confirmation. It had been four years since the former Carolina Panther let it fly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold

The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant

At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports

Davis carted inside vs. Steelers

Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter

Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start. Jones...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context

Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Starting offense gets a breather vs. Steelers

The Eagles took a huge lead in the second half against the Steelers and then got to enjoy it. With 9:24 left in the 35-13 win, Nick Sirianni pulled Jalen Hurts and most of his offensive starters. That’s an especially big deal as the Eagles turn their focus to the Houston Texans on a short week.
HOUSTON, PA
NBC Sports

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game

The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders

Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022. That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas. Kamara opened the game’s scoring...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey proving to be gamechanger for 49ers

Last Thursday, the 49ers’ assistant head coach, Anthony Lynn, asked Christian McCaffrey, the Niners’ new running back: “Can you throw? Ever thrown a pass in a game?”. It had been four years, but yes, McCaffrey had done it. Late in the 2018 season, against New Orleans, he took a handoff from Cam Newton, the New Orleans defense surrounded him, and he lofted a spiral 17 yards downfield to tight end Chris Manhertz, all alone. Touchdown.

