NBC Sports
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
LeBron James quit Dallas Cowboys over Jerry Jones kneeling stance but supports Browns, Watson
LeBron James was a huge Cowboys fan until Jerry Jones told his players they couldn’t kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.
Why Colts owner Jim Irsay, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder won’t be exchanging pleasantries
It's unlikely Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will exchange pleasantries before Sunday's game between the teams at Lucas Oil Stadium. There's little that's pleasant between them. Irsay reiterated to The Washington Post that NFL owners should seriously consider voting Snyder out of their ranks....
Jim Irsay speaks out again vs. Commanders owner Snyder
It’s the eve of Daniel Snyder’s Washington Commanders coming to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Indianapolis Colts owned by Jim Irsay. Irsay, two weeks ago, became the first NFL owner to speak out in favor of the NFL owners using their voting authority to reach a consensus vote for the purpose of potentially removing Snyder from the exclusive 32-member club.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
NFL owners Daniel Snyder, Jim Irsay reportedly haven’t spoken since public comments
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first central stakeholder in the NFL to state publicly there is merit to
NBC Sports
Jalen Ramsey prefers grass, but he realizes business considerations call for turf
The push for grass fields in lieu of artificial turf continues. More and more players and coaches are saying what needs to be said about the importance of protecting players by playing games on real grass, covering real dirt. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, whose team plays on artificial turf in...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/29: Newsome Irked, Hughlett Makes Bank, and Tooting Horns
I’ve been at this part-time passion project turned full-time obsession for 20+ years now, so I sort of know all the tricks of the trade. Most of them, anyway. You can tell a lot about a site in this niche from how they handle stories broken by competitors, such as Brad Stainbrook being first with the news that the Cleveland Browns were somewhat more than just listening to offers for RB Kareem Hunt.
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
Fox’s Mark Sanchez Calls Himself an Idiot On Air After Mistake
The gaffe had everything to do with baseball, not football.
Cowboys Trade EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones Reveals 'Go For It' Mindset - 'I'm Still a Risk-Taker!'
The Dallas Cowboys are in a 'wait and see' approach when it comes to adding a receiver to the roster. ... but Jerry Jones tells CowboysSI.com that he's ready to "go for it.''
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt by Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
