IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Why Colts owner Jim Irsay, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder won’t be exchanging pleasantries

It's unlikely Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will exchange pleasantries before Sunday's game between the teams at Lucas Oil Stadium. There's little that's pleasant between them. Irsay reiterated to The Washington Post that NFL owners should seriously consider voting Snyder out of their ranks....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/29: Newsome Irked, Hughlett Makes Bank, and Tooting Horns

I’ve been at this part-time passion project turned full-time obsession for 20+ years now, so I sort of know all the tricks of the trade. Most of them, anyway. You can tell a lot about a site in this niche from how they handle stories broken by competitors, such as Brad Stainbrook being first with the news that the Cleveland Browns were somewhat more than just listening to offers for RB Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV

