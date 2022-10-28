OLSH boys win Class 1A cross country championship

CALIFORNIA — Competing at Roadman Park on the campus of California University of Pennsylvania Thursday, the OLSH boys' cross country team brought home the lone WPIAL championship from the three-classification event, winning the WPIAL Class 1A championship thanks to four top 20 finishes on the afternoon.

The Chargers scored 68 team points, edging out Winchester Thurston in second place with 71 points.

In the boys' Class 1A race, OLSH's Maxwell Hamilton led the charge for the Chargers, placing third overall with a time of 16:52, while teammate Ryan Groff placed seventh with a time of 17:30.

Peter Sweeney (12th, 17:51) and Will Stickman (18th, 18:07) closed out a great day for the Chargers, leading to the WPIAL Class 1A championship and a berth in the state championship meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Hershey Entertainment Complex.

Outside of the strong OLSH showing inside the top 20 in the boys' race Thursday, Freedom's James Couch placed eighth overall with a time of 17:38.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

In the Class 1A girls race, things weren't as close between first and second place as they were in the team standings for the boys. Winchester Thurston ran away in the girls' race with 58 team points, while OLSH finished second with 94 points.

The Chargers had four finish inside the top 25, same as Winchester Thurston, but the Bears had two finish inside the top 5 overall.

Riverside's Lexi Fluharty had a great individual day for the Panthers, placing second overall with a time of 19:58, finishing 19 seconds off the winning pace. Fluharty led the race through the first mile before fading down the stretch, grabbing second place overall. The next closest competitor to Fluharty was Eden Christian's Hope Haring in third with a time of 20:37.

Riverside's Brooke Wissinger finished ninth. with a time of 21:38.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Competing earlier in the day, the Blackhawk Cougars boys' cross country team grabbed a second-place finish overall with a team score of 134, edging out Uniontown in third with 137 points. Hampton claimed the 2A WPIAL championship with 94 points.

Individually, Blackhawk's Ethan Papa capped off a remarkable WPIAL regular season Thursday with a second-place finish in the championship meet, clocking a time of 16:19, finishing behind Ringgold's Ryan Pajak (15:43). Teammate Chase Bowen placed 27th with a time of 17:45, while Aidan Thellman (32nd, 17:52), Travis Westover (36th, 17:58) and David Yowler (17:59) closed out the scoring for Blackhawk.

Hopewell Dominic Flitcraft also had a strong day for area runners, finishing sixth overall in the Class 2A championship meet with a time of 16:27.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Much like the Blackhawk boys in the 2A meet, the Beaver Area girls' cross country team grabbed second place overall Thursday at Roadman Park, scoring 91 points as a team, finishing behind Montour (57) for the championship.

Beaver's Ella Andrews was the highest finisher for the Bobcats on the day, finishing 11th overall in the girls race with a time of 20:10. Teammate Danica Purtell placed 14th with a time of 20:32, while Rylie Teapot placed 20th with a time of 20:51.

West Allegheny's Grace Fritzman led the way for area runners in the meet, finishing ninth with a time of 20:00, while Quaker Valley's Cecilia Montagenese placed 10th with a time of 20:06.

