Superior, CO

1310kfka.com

Fatal Car Jacking

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
1310kfka.com

Evidence Exists to Try McNeil for Murder

An evidentiary hearing took place, on Wednesday, resulting from the murder of Danielle Hopton in February of 2021. Her murder took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500 block of East Drake Road. An arrest was made in the case after police determined that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen McNeil, was a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday, the District Attorney presented the evidence that they feel solidifies the case against McNeil. The judge determined that enough evidence exists to hold McNeil over for trial. His next court date will be December 12th.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Hugh McKean Dead at 55

Colorado lost a true leader on Sunday. Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly and unexpectedly. According to an interview with the Reporter-Herald, Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the Colorado House Republicans, said that McKean mentioned feeling tired and sore on Saturday evening. McKean began service his local community, of Loveland, back in 2009 and has been a public servant since. He will be greatly missed as a leader in both his own local community as well as our entire state. McKean was 55.
COLORADO STATE

