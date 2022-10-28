ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sixers' Division Rival Loses Guard to Hamstring Injury

By Declan Harris
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMIdK_0ipRjKgS00

The Washington Wizards have announced that guard Delon Wright has landed on the IL with a hamstring injury.

The Washington Wizards have announced the placement of Delon Wright on the injury list after the guard was injured on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons .

The hamstring injury which occurred in the fourth quarter, brought Wright's performance on Tuesday night to a close, after he had been on the court for 16 minutes, where he scored five points, while grabbing three assists and two rebounds.

The timeline for Wright's return is currently six to eight weeks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which would see the guard's earliest return to the Wizards' lineup in early-to-mid December.

The injury will poke a hole into Wes Unseld Jr.'s depth chart, which currently sees Monte Morris starting, and potentially Johnny Davis taking the reigns from Wright for the second-choice point guard.

Wright, who has been starting off the bench throughout the Wizards' season so far, has been averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds.

Wright is entering his seventh NBA season after joining Washington in the offseason when he penned a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Prior to joining the Wizards, Wright saw time with multiple teams around the league including the Atlanta Hawks , Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks , Memphis Grizzlies, and Toronto Raptors .

The Wizards' upcoming schedule sees them pitted against the 76ers twice with their first game on Monday, Oct. 31, and their second game on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers , follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA

“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Sixers lose two 2nd-round picks after NBA investigation

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 NBA drafts taken away from them as a result of violating free agency rules by having early discussions with forwards P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr, the NBA announced Monday afternoon. In its announcement, the league said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Knicks Trade Features Kevin Love

Nobody likes to think about money. It’s tacky. Yet, it’s a part of life. NBA teams need to consider money too. Suppose two friends are out for dinner. One is a doctor, and the other writes about the NBA. Random example. It may be uncomfortable, but both friends...
ESPN

What to watch around the NHL: Coyotes student section, Bruins-Rangers

Friday night had a "special event" feel in the NHL. Similar to the Seattle Kraken home opener last season, we got a building debut in the NHL that took center stage. This time, it was the Arizona Coyotes and Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's hockey team. The teams will share the space for the next three seasons until the Yotes establish their new home, hopefully in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Ringer

The Nets Are an Embarrassment

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-5, with a net rating that makes even the Los Angeles Lakers look down at them with pity. Their 30th-ranked defense looks hopeless. The offense that was supposed to be their saving grace is statistically just average and aesthetically tepid. Brooklyn’s starting five stinks and its depth is either too young or one-dimensional to positively contribute on both ends.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Stanley Cup Hopes Not Dashed by Slow Start

Eight games into the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning were tied for last place in the Atlantic Division before beating the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 29 to move up to fifth place. As was predicted before the season began, the Atlantic Division is crowded and all the teams in the Eastern Conference have at least a .500 record, except for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 2

Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools, and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 2, overall series thoughts and some Super 6 fun.
HOUSTON, TX
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy