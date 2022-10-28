ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police make third arrest in connection to teen’s death

By Alejandra Yañez, Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A third arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 17 death of a 15-year-old boy with autism.

Rebecca Garza was arrested on charges of failure to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, the public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that Rebecca is the mother of Noe Garza. Noe, 25, had custody of the teenager at the time of his death with his common-law wife Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, the victim’s aunt.

The two were charged with murder and their bonds were set at $5 million each.

Julie Alexandria Brewington and Noe Garza (Brownsville PD)

At 4 a.m. Oct. 17, officers responded to the 300 block of Center Drive in reference to an unresponsive teen, Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer with Brownsville PD told ValleyCentral last week.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with autism who was dead upon arrival.

“However, based on the crime scene, there was foul play involved,” Killebrew said.

Police said Rebecca was at the location at the time of the teen’s death.

“We believe she was not participating in the murder,” Sandoval said. “But, she had knowledged something was going on and she failed to report it to police.”

A warrant was issued for Rebecca’s arrest and she turned herself in to police Tuesday. Her bond was set at $7,500.

Sandoval said authorities are still awaiting the autopsy report and believe they have arrested all suspects involved in the case.

