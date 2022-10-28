Lawrence’s Human Relations Commission pushes to ban housing discrimination based on source of income

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
KU looks to hire repatriation program manager; new role will oversee return of ancestral remains
The University of Kansas is seeking to hire a repatriation program manager who will be responsible for overseeing the university’s return of Indigenous ancestral remains and artifacts. KU is currently working toward returning the remains of 202 Native American ancestors, one South American ancestor and one Aboriginal ancestor in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County Commission meeting will be held next door this week
Douglas County commissioners will meet at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center this week, following water damage at the historic county courthouse. A work session on the Douglas County Early Childhood Community Center will start at 4 p.m. in the Division 4 courtroom. The regular business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Division 2 courtroom.
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating the whole issue, but it’s a complicated issue… […]
LJWORLD
Residents concerned LPD has ‘hands-off’ policy with homeless; police chief says that’s not policy but he’s concerned about rising tensions, talk of firearms
First, it was a man shouting a whole lot of expletives running from his vehicle parked near the Kansas River in downtown Lawrence. Next, it was the man sticking his head through the rolled-down car window of a woman who had stopped to have a conversation with another woman in the area.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Still not open to patients, Treatment and Recovery Center 4 months after its dedication
Morning sunlight pours into the spacious waiting room of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County. Dr. George Thompson, executive director and medical director, stands in the corner and points out the absence of glass encasing the front desk. An extra-wide and long counter — nearly impossible to reach over — posts up between the areas that visitors and the center’s unit coordinator will occupy.
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
lawrencekstimes.com
Drought elevates concerns about wildfires, climate change’s effects on Douglas County
Daniel Lassman has more than two decades of experience with controlled burns in rural Douglas County, but a recent burn on his family’s farm caused him to take a step back and re-evaluate his game plan. While burning a dead tree in mid-October with his dad, Lassman said he...
Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
washburnreview.org
Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation
Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
KAKE TV
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
(CNN Newsource) -- A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff became ill at Clearwater Creek Elementary School earlier in the week. On Wednesday Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe had more than 25% of their students call out sick. With the large...
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
55 new license plate readers to be installed in Johnson County
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a $595,000 grant from the Justice Department to purchase Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR).
KMBC.com
Some Kansas City CVS customers unable to get prescriptions because of staffing issues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some people in Kansas City were unable to get their prescriptions on Thursday. While the doors were open for business at the CVS Pharmacy on State Line Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard, customers were greeted with a sign saying the "pharmacy was temporarily closed due to no staff."
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Hospitals See Surge of Children with RSV
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospitals are seeing a surge of children hospitalized with RSV, a respiratory illness that can be serious for babies and young kids. The virus typically peaks in the winter, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic changed its seasonality. Dr. Fouad Medlej (foh-AHD MED-lej) is...
bluevalleypost.com
More intersection license plate readers coming to Johnson County — What they’re for
Johnson County has approved an agreement allowing license plate readers to be installed at intersections throughout the county. Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $595,000 agreement with Merriam-based Electronic Technology Inc. for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to utilize up to 55 automated license plate readers at certain intersections.
kcur.org
Kansas City sees a rise in respiratory illness: 'We need people to take this seriously'
Cases of flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly referred to as RSV, were lower during the height of the pandemic. But now COVID-19, RSV and influenza are all circulating in the United States, along with other viruses. "There are two different influenza strains circulating and the vaccine covers four," said...
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence Public Library holds groovy celebration to honor volunteers
Around 160 people, all dressed in their best ‘70s attire, attended the Lawrence Public Library’s “Book of Love: A Very 70s Prom” Friday night at Venue 1235. The event was in celebration of 50 years of the LPL Friends and Foundation, which provides the library with about $100,000 annually for programming such as the Summer Reading program, Read Across Lawrence, Dottie Outreach Service and more.
KAKE TV
Kansas school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) -- Olathe School District officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest of the week and reopen on Monday, Oct. 31.
Comments / 1