Lawrence, KS

Lawrence’s Human Relations Commission pushes to ban housing discrimination based on source of income

By Mackenzie Clark
lawrencekstimes.com
 4 days ago
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County Commission meeting will be held next door this week

Douglas County commissioners will meet at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center this week, following water damage at the historic county courthouse. A work session on the Douglas County Early Childhood Community Center will start at 4 p.m. in the Division 4 courtroom. The regular business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Division 2 courtroom.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Still not open to patients, Treatment and Recovery Center 4 months after its dedication

Morning sunlight pours into the spacious waiting room of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County. Dr. George Thompson, executive director and medical director, stands in the corner and points out the absence of glass encasing the front desk. An extra-wide and long counter — nearly impossible to reach over — posts up between the areas that visitors and the center’s unit coordinator will occupy.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
LAWRENCE, KS
washburnreview.org

Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation

Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man accused of human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Hospitals See Surge of Children with RSV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospitals are seeing a surge of children hospitalized with RSV, a respiratory illness that can be serious for babies and young kids. The virus typically peaks in the winter, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic changed its seasonality. Dr. Fouad Medlej (foh-AHD MED-lej) is...
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

More intersection license plate readers coming to Johnson County — What they’re for

Johnson County has approved an agreement allowing license plate readers to be installed at intersections throughout the county. Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $595,000 agreement with Merriam-based Electronic Technology Inc. for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to utilize up to 55 automated license plate readers at certain intersections.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence Public Library holds groovy celebration to honor volunteers

Around 160 people, all dressed in their best ‘70s attire, attended the Lawrence Public Library’s “Book of Love: A Very 70s Prom” Friday night at Venue 1235. The event was in celebration of 50 years of the LPL Friends and Foundation, which provides the library with about $100,000 annually for programming such as the Summer Reading program, Read Across Lawrence, Dottie Outreach Service and more.
LAWRENCE, KS

