Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz – Live results from MSG
The scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111. Boxing News 24 scored it for Lomachenko by a 115-113 score. He won but just barely. Credit: Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images) Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results of tonight’s action below on the Lomachenko vs. Jamaine...
What time is Ramirez vs Bivol on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi?
Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez: The main card is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. GMT. The card will stream live on DAZN in multiple countries across the globe (except Russia, South Korea and MENA regions). Bivol vs Ramirez takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Should Dmitry Bivol be Pound for Pound No. 1?
By Ken Hissner: After unbeaten WBA Super World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry (Dmitrii) Bivol defeated then considered the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer IBF, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May of this year you would think he would replace him for that spot.
Jorge Linares gives Haney edge against Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Jorge Linares is leaning toward Devin Haney to defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if they meet for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney doesn’t possess the same hand speed or power as Jamaine Ortiz, so Lomachenko will likely do better against him. Ortiz had a lot of speed and power early on. Where Haney is superior to Ortiz is in the stamina and jab departments.
Devin Haney unlikely to fight Vasyl Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
Vasyl Lomachenko can’t afford to start slowly against Devin Haney
By Jim Calfa: Vasyl Lomachenko’s slow start against his ex-sparring partner Jamaine Ortiz almost cost him the fight last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Loma has serious designs about challenging undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney next, he will need to come flying out of the gate and fight him the way he did Jamaine in the second half. The size difference between Lomachenkoa and Haney is enormous!
Joe Joyce could face Tyson Fury next summer in 2023
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren says he wants to match Joe Joyce against Tyson Fury next year in the summer, as long as ‘The Gyspy King’ wins his next two fights against Derek Chisora on December 3rd & Oleksandr Usyk in early next year. Joyce (15-0, 14...
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Juan Estrada III for vacant WBC 115-lb title on Dec.3rd
By Sam Volz: On December 3rd, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada will be battling for the now-vacant WBC super flyweight title that was vacated by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez this week. Chocolatito (51-3, 41 KOs) and WBC franchise super flyweight champion Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs)...
Lomachenko talks Haney and Jermaine Ortiz
By Brian Webber: Vasyl Lomachenko will be in action tonight against Jermaine Ortiz in a fight that he hopes will lead to him challenging Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship next. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) insists he’s not looking beyond Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs), but obviously, that’s something that...
Is Conor Benn’s career finished?
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn’s career could be on the ropes after his two positive tests for the banned PED clomiphene. A lengthy ban for the 26-year-old Benn would make it difficult for him to return to the form he’d enjoyed. Moreover, you’ve got to believe that when Conor is cleared to fight, fans, fighters & promoters will want him to be tested year-round to ensure that he’s a clean fighter.
Kiko Martinez targeting Leigh Wood, not Josh Warrington
By Craig Page: Kiko Martinez wants a title shot against WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood next rather than IBF champ Josh Warrington following his fourth round knockout win over Jordan Gill (27-2, 18 KOs) last Saturday night in London. The 36-year-old Kiko’s victory over the game but...
Teofimo Lopez Jr will be undisputed at 140 by 2023 says Teo Sr
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son Teo will be the undisputed champion at light welterweight by 2023. Teofimo, 25, is fighting next on December 10th against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. ‘The Sniper’ Pedraza...
“Loma just too small for 135” – Ryan Garcia
By Brian Webber: Ryan Garcia pointed out the obvious last Saturday night, saying that Vasyl Lomachenko is “too small for 135” after watching him go to life & death to defeat the much larger Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision at New York’s Madison Square Garden in New York.
Dmitry Bivol ready to shut Gilberto Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
Ismael Salas slams Crawford for not fighting Spence, taking easy fight
By Chris Williams: Robeisy Ramirez’s trainer Ismael Salas slammed Terence Crawford for choosing to fight David Avanesyan instead of Errol Spence Jr. Salas pointed out that Crawford doesn’t look to fight the best the way that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) does. He says Spence “never refused to fight with the top.”
Comparing “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: Both “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. brought a lot of interest to boxing. I once did an article, “When “Sugar” Ray Leonard beat Floyd Mayweather!” It was his fourteenth fight, and it was Floyd’s dad, 15-1, in 1978.
Errol Spence to fight Keith Thurman on Dec.17th
By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman will reportedly be challenging Errol Spence Jr for his IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight titles on December 17th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Spence-Thurman is a MUCH better fight on paper than Terence Crawford’s December 10th fight against David Avanesyan....
Oleksandr Usyk baffled by Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk found it confusing & amusing that Tyson Fury has chosen Derek Chisora as his next opponent to defend his WBC title. Although Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t come right out and say, the obvious question is why Fury would choose an old...
Lomachenko to Haney: “You heavyweight”
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko told Devin Haney to his face that he resembled a heavyweight last Saturday night when the huge in size undisputed lightweight champion climbed into the ring following Loma’s impressive come-from-behind victory over a game Jamaine Ortiz at Madison Square Garden in New York. Many...
