Loveland Ski Area to open this Thursday
Loveland Ski Area will open this Thursday now that snowpack is in good shape. This marks the third Colorado ski resort to open for the season after Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park. Loveland ski area will be open seven days a week until early May. The Department of Agriculture said the state’s snowpack is 33% above its season-to-date norm.
CDFPC pushes for change, calling Marshall Fire ‘the tipping point’
When it comes to wildfire mitigation, the Marshall Fire should serve as the “tipping point” for the entire state. If that warning isn’t heeded, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control warns – more people will die, and more property will continue to be lost in future wildfires. In its final report, the agency adds the Marshall Fire must be driving force behind a collective action to address the severe risks associated with climate change that contribute to wildfires, according to The Denver Post. The report points to changes to building codes and improved wildland management as potential solutions. The cause of the December 30 fire that killed two people and caused $2 billion damage to more than 1,100 homes and businesses remains unknown. The first was the most expensive in state history. For the full story, visit https://www.denverpost.com/.
Girl dead, 11 hurt in underage impaired driving crash in Aurora
A girl has died and 11 others were hurt in an impaired driving crash in Aurora Saturday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy was impaired while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he crashed at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said 11 people, ranging in age from 6 months to 31 years old, were hurt in the crash. All were hospitalized with various injuries, some of which were considered “life-threatening.” Police said a 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle driven by the underage teen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hugh McKean Dead at 55
Colorado lost a true leader on Sunday. Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly and unexpectedly. According to an interview with the Reporter-Herald, Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the Colorado House Republicans, said that McKean mentioned feeling tired and sore on Saturday evening. McKean began service his local community, of Loveland, back in 2009 and has been a public servant since. He will be greatly missed as a leader in both his own local community as well as our entire state. McKean was 55.
Fatal Car Jacking
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens
The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
Evidence Exists to Try McNeil for Murder
An evidentiary hearing took place, on Wednesday, resulting from the murder of Danielle Hopton in February of 2021. Her murder took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500 block of East Drake Road. An arrest was made in the case after police determined that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen McNeil, was a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday, the District Attorney presented the evidence that they feel solidifies the case against McNeil. The judge determined that enough evidence exists to hold McNeil over for trial. His next court date will be December 12th.
Man sentenecd to 23 years in prison for shooting ranger in RMNP
A man, who admitted to shooting a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park last year, is heading to prison. Daron Ellis was sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer and a weapons charge. Ellis, who was in a stolen vehicle, shot the ranger near Highway 34 near the park’s entrance after he tried to pull him over. The ranger fired back, striking Ellis. The ranger, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was not seriously hurt.
Has the JonBenet Ramsey case finally been solved?
In the 1996 cold case of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the Boulder police were solely to blame for not identifying a prime suspect. It is until October 5th, when JonBenet’s brother “slammed” the Boulder PD. “Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced...
Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A single-vehicle rollover led to a second accident early Saturday morning that left two people dead, two more in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed.
Deep-blue New York has Democrats on defense this midterm cycle
(NEW YORK) — As Democrats seek to hold onto their slim majority in Congress, one traditionally blue haven for the party has turned more competitive than expected: New York. Prominent figures on both sides are flocking to the state as several races, especially those for governor and Congress, have tightened in the final stretch.
